Ericsson, a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company, has launched a new radio for the CSPs (Communication Service Providers). The radio is called Radio 6646, and it is a triple-band, tri-sector 5G radio. What's great about the radio is that it would enable the CSPs to build sustainable 5G networks. Ericsson said that this particular radio could alone do the job of over nine radios. The Radio 6646 cuts energy consumption by over 40% compared to triple-band, single-sector radios. What's more, is that it is light-in-weight (built with aluminium) and reduces the size footprint by over 60%.

Ericsson said that this new radio extends the multiband capabilities of tri-sector products by combining the 900 MHz, 800 MHz, and 700 MHz frequency bands into one compact 2G to 5G-capable radio. The Radio 6646's low-band spectrum capabilities will enable better 5G coverage and mid-band (3.5 GHz) performance in an energy-efficient manner.

The lesser energy the radios will consume, the more savings CSPs would be able to ensure. According to Ericsson, a 40% reduction in energy usage could translate to yearly savings per site that would be equal to charging an electric car 40 times. Further, because of its reduced size and weight, the telcos would be able to save money on the deployment costs of the radio. For single-band sites, this new radio from Ericsson can do the job of nine radios.

Vicente Abad, RAN Technology and Support Manager at Telefonica Spain, said: "Ericsson’s new Radio 6646 will offer a highly compact and flexible solution to expand 5G coverage in a very cost-efficient manner while being economical and sustainable – the footprint and energy consumption achieved are something we believe will be a powerful driver for 5G, and we look forward to the first deployments in Spain.”

Ericsson is initially expected to deliver the new Radio 6646 in the European market and then expand it to other parts of the world.