iOS 16.4: iPhones Get Voice Isolation, New Emojis and More

iOS 16.4 has been released officially by Apple for iPhones. With the latest update, iPhones have received very cool new features. One of those features is voice isolation while on calls. There are more things, such as a new set of emojis, website push notifications and more. Along with iOS 16.4, Apple has also released new updates for its other products, such as the iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. IOS 16.4 is already rolling out for users across the globe. The latest iPhone update from Apple is available for all the iPhones from iPhone 8 and later.

If you have not got the update notification yet, then you can go to the Settings app, tap on General and then go to the Software Update option. Let the screen refresh for a second, and if you have a decent internet connection, your iPhone will show you the availability of the iOS 16.4 for download. You can download and install the update after that.

The changelog of iOS 16.4 shows that there will be 21 new emojis for the users. The voice isolation feature for cellular calls will prioritise users' voices while tuning out most of the background or ambient noises. It is worth recalling that Apple has already launched this feature for the FaceTime app. If you want to access this mode, simply go to the Control Center while on the call and then tap on the Mic Mode and then, looking at the list, select the Voice Isolation option.

Further, now web applications that were downloaded and installed on iPhones and then pinned on the Home Screen will be able to get push notifications directly from the developers if the user has given permission. Of course, just like with every other update, Apple has optimised the system further and removed some of the bugs, such as the one that duplicated albums in the Photos app.