MacBook Air M2 at a Special Price in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

MacBook Air M2 is priced at Rs 77,990 in India for the 16GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage (check it here). The price can be lowered further by Rs 5,000 on Amazon with the help of select credit cards.

Apple's MacBook Air M2 is still selling in India. While it is a little old now, it still gets the job done and will do it for you too most likely. The MacBook Air M2 is now available at a special and a discounted price in India. But it is not from the website of Apple, as there you will get the M4 Air. The MacBook Air M2 is available at an e-commerce platform which we will share below and this price is quite amazing. Here's all the details.




MacBook Air M2 Price in India Latest

MacBook Air M2 is priced at Rs 77,990 in India for the 16GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage (check it here). The price can be lowered further by Rs 5,000 on Amazon with the help of select credit cards. That would make the final price of the laptop - Rs 72,990. There are no exchange offers available for this laptop on Amazon India.

MacBook Air M2 Specifications in India

The MacBook Air M2 comes with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. It has an 8 core CPU and a 10 core GPU along with the specification of getting up to 24GB of RAM if required. The battery life of this laptop is claimed to be 18 hours by Apple, and many would agree that it is impressive. For video calling and photos, the laptop features a 1080p camera at the front and has a four speaker sound system with spatial audio.

The highlight of the MacBook Air M2 is the design and weight along with power. The laptop weighs only 1.24 Kgs or 2.7 pounds. This laptop from Apple is still available in India and is a great deal for students and professionals both.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

