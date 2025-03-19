OPPO F29 Pro 5G, OPPO F29 Details Revealed Ahead of Launch

OPPO will soon launch two new smartphones in India. These are OPPO F29 Pro 5G and OPPO F29. The launch will take place tomorrow, i.e., on March 20, 2025. Both are 5G smartphones and will be priced in the mid-range category. The OPPO F29 series will feature a basic design and come with huge batteries. OPPO will also integrate advanced network connectivity technologies such as the LinkBoost and Hunter Antenna Architecture to boost the signal strength of its smartphones. The devices will come with 4x4 MIMO support for the following bands - B3, B40, and B39. Let's take a look at the details which have been confirmed by the brand ahead of the launch of the OPPO F29 Pro 5G and the OPPO F29 5G.









OPPO F29 Pro 5G, OPPO F29 5G Features (Confirmed)

OPPO F29 5G will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The device has scored 7,40,000 points on the AnTuTu score and it will come in the following memory variants - 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. There's going to be a huge 6500mAh battery on this phone with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging.

The OPPO F29 Pro 5G will come with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will pack a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.

Both phones will come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. These devices have also been teased to support underwater photography. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart, Amazon, and OPPO India e-store.

The launch is tomorrow so the pricing details and the camera details will also come tomorrow. Stay tuned for more details.