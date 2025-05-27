TRAI May Review Backhaul Spectrum Pricing to Ease Financial Strain on Telcos: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

New pricing framework for E and V bands under consideration; Vodafone Idea stands to benefit the most.

Highlights

  • TRAI to review pricing methodology for backhaul spectrum.
  • Consultation paper to introduce pricing for E and V bands.
  • E and V bands key for 5G rollout but underutilised due to cost concerns.

Follow Us

TRAI May Review Backhaul Spectrum Pricing to Ease Financial Strain on Telcos: Report
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is considering a review of the pricing methodology for backhaul spectrum, a move that could ease the financial burden on telecom operators, particularly the financially stressed Vodafone Idea. TRAI will soon release a consultation paper to seek inputs from stakeholders on the potential revision, ETTelecom reported, citing an official familiar with the matter. For the first time, the regulator will propose pricing mechanisms for the E and V bands—high-frequency airwaves increasingly seen as crucial for 5G backhaul.

Also Read: DoT Plans to Charge Telecom Firms for High-Frequency Backhaul Spectrum




Pricing Mechanism for E and V Bands

"Pricing for E and V bands, also part of the backhaul spectrum, will be given for the first time," said the official, as mentioned in the report.

Currently, telecom operators pay between 0.15 percent and 3.95 percent of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) annually as spectrum usage charges for backhaul airwaves. This amounts to an industry-wide outgo of Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,550 crore each year. The charges are linked to the number of backhaul carriers an operator uses, with Vodafone Idea incurring the highest costs, followed by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

High Spectrum Charges

Officials cited in the report said Vodafone Idea pays the highest percentage as it has the largest number of backhaul carriers, followed by Bharti Airtel, while Reliance Jio has the lowest number of carriers, so it pays at a lower rate.

Vodafone Idea's situation is more acute due to its continued use of the backhaul carriers inherited from both Idea Cellular and Vodafone India prior to their merger in August 2018. Surrendering those carriers would have necessitated costly equipment replacement—an expense the cash-strapped telco has been unable to bear.

Also Read: Telcos to Oppose DoT’s Move to Delicense Lower 6GHz Band, Citing 5G Expansion Concerns: Report

5G Backhaul Needs Drive Policy Shift

As the industry's AGR rises, the expenditure on backhaul spectrum usage also increases. Backhaul spectrum is used to connect telecom towers and is different from access spectrum, which is acquired through auctions. Commonly used backhaul bands include 7, 13, 15, 18, and 21 GHz, while the E band (71–76 GHz and 81–86 GHz) is primarily used for 5G backhaul. The V band (57–71 GHz), though identified, has seen limited commercial deployment so far.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rahul_yadav :

Yes the tariff hike will make most people use BSNL as a second SIM. At the same time many will…

Will Govt Help Vodafone Idea Further

Shivraj Roy :

Guys i like how Vi makes an Automated call to me and says “sirf 33 rupay mein paay unlimited non…

Reliance Jio Cheapest 5G Plan

Shivraj Roy :

Equivalent of paying 400Rs a month lol This is good for those who just want 5G for a specific time…

Reliance Jio Cheapest 5G Plan

Fff :

Not

BSNL's 4G Will Turn the Fortunes or Not

Padachii pachu :

Bsnl

BSNL's 4G Will Turn the Fortunes or Not

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments