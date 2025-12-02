NHAI Signs MoU with Reliance Jio to Deploy Telecom-Based National Highway Safety Alert System

New telecom-enabled warning system to deliver real-time safety alerts to commuters on accident-prone and high-risk national highway stretches.

Highlights

  • NHAI partners with Reliance Jio to roll out real-time highway safety alerts.
  • System uses Jio’s 4G, 5G towers—no need for extra roadside hardware.
  • Similar partnerships with other telecom providers planned.

NHAI Partners With Reliance Jio to Launch National Highway Safety Alert System
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Reliance Jio to deploy a telecom network–based highway safety alert system aimed at improving traveller safety across the national highway network. Under the initiative, Jio’s 4G and 5G infrastructure will be used to send advance warnings to commuters approaching accident-prone stretches, stray-cattle zones, fog-affected areas and emergency diversions.

Alerts will be delivered through SMS, WhatsApp and high-priority calls to National Highway users, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. NHAI plans to sign similar agreements with other telecom operators as the programme expands.




Integration With Rajmargyatra App

The system will be integrated in phases with NHAI’s digital platforms, including the Rajmargyatra mobile application and the emergency helpline number 1033. It will work automatically for all Jio subscribers travelling on or near national highways, using the company’s existing tower infrastructure and requiring no additional roadside equipment.

"The automated system will work for all Jio mobile users on or near the National Highways and will provide early warning to National Highway commuters before they enter a hazardous zone. The solution will use existing telecom towers and can be deployed quickly, without additional roadside hardware. This strategic partnership shall leverage Jio's digital infrastructure – serving over 500 million subscribers in the country.," the Ministry said.

Statements From NHAI and Reliance Jio

India’s national highway network spans about 1,46,204 km, of which NHAI manages more than 50,000 km.

Commenting on the initiative, NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav said, “This initiative marks an important step forward in providing timely and reliable information to commuters, enabling them to make informed decisions and adopt safer driving practices well in advance. I am sure that this initiative will set a new benchmark in technology-enabled road safety management on National Highway.”

Jyotindra Thacker, President, Reliance Jio, stated that the initiative uses the reach of Jio’s telecom network to deliver timely safety alerts at scale, contributing to safer and more informed National Highway travel.

Pilot Phase and Future Expansion Plans

The initial pilot phase will cover select NHAI regional offices and focus on risk-zone identification and alert calibration. The ministry said the programme will comply with all regulatory and data-protection requirements and is expected to enhance commuter awareness and reduce preventable road incidents.

"NHAI will take similar exercise with other telecom service providers also. By combining robust digital infrastructure with real-time communication tools, the initiative will help to significantly enhance commuter awareness and reduce preventable road incidents," the Minister added.

