Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has prepaid plans with which users get premium music benefits. These benefits are of JioSaavn Pro. The JioSaavn subscription can be bought for Rs 9 per day, if you want a quick access. But that will be JioSaavn Pro Lite. The Pro individual plan of the platform comes at a monthly cost of Rs 99. There is also a plan for students, at a 50% discount. The JioSaavn Pro Student subscription comes for Rs 49 per month. The Pro subscription gives unlimited downloads, unlimited JioTunes, ad-free music, and 2x better sound quality. Let us take a look at the plans from Jio which offer these benefits to the users.

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Reliance Jio Rs 329 Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 329 plan comes with 28 days of service validity. This plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, and a total of 42GB of data. There is unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The plan will also bundle JioHotstar Mobile subscription along with free 18 months of Google Gemini AI Pro plan worth Rs 35,100. There will be 5TB of cloud storage as well, with Nano Banana and more tools from Google at disposal. The plan will not offer unlimited 5G to the users.

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Reliance Jio Rs 889 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 889 prepaid plan comes with 84 days of service validity. The plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data as well. The total data bundled with the plan is 126GB. It offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day to the users. The special benefits with this plan is JioHotstar Mobile subscription, along with free Google Gemini AI Pro benefit worth Rs 35,100. The internet speed reduces to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data.