JioGames Announces Cricket 26 for India, a Big Move

Reliance Jio’s cloud gaming platform JioGames has made a huge announcement. The platform has added Cricket 26 for the users. This makes accessing Cricket 26 cheaper for the consumers. Until now, Cricket 26 was offered for Play Station and computers, but at a very expensive cost. The Cricket 26 is a gaming title which almost every cricket lover in the world would like to get their hands on. JioGames is not a free platform. You need to purchase a subscription to the platform. JioGames can be purchased either in a standalone manner, or through the mobile plans from Jio which offer access to the platform to the users.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Jio Users to Get Rs 100 Discount on JioGames

While JioGames is available as a platform to everyone in India, regardless of whether they are on Jio’s network or not, there is a Rs 100 discount for Jio customers. Thus, for Jio users, the access to JioGames platform comes down to just Rs 298. For the non-Jio users, the plans start at Rs 48 followed by plans at Rs 98 and Rs 398. There is also an option for the users to choose a one year Pro Pass + Gaming Controller offer.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The best thing about JioGames is that it is cloud gaming, meaning you can play it in any device you want to. You can play it on the desktop, Android phone, iOS phone, Jio Set-Top Box (STB), and Android TV via JioGames app. The game will be streamed directly from the cloud on the device of the user.