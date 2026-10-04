Reliance Jio IPO Update in October 2026: One Month Away

Reliance Jio will soon go for its Initial Public Offering (IPO). To be precise, it will be Jio Platforms, the holding company of Jio, which will be listed publicly. Reliance Jio IPO has been the most anticipated thing in the Indian stock exchanges for the longest time. Back in 2025, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) had announced that Jio Platforms will be listed publicly in the first half of 2026.

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Jio IPO to Unlock Value for Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Shareholders

Reliance Industries Limited shareholders will get complimentary shares of Jio Platforms Limited once the company is listed separately. This is also expected to unlock plenty of value for the existing shareholders of RIL. The distinction of businesses will also let Jio Platforms raise more money from the investors in the market.

As of now, if investors want to put money in Jio, they will have to consider that it is under Reliance Industries, which is a big conglomerate involved in businesses of different sectors.

Reliance Jio IPO Price Band

Reliance Jio shares are expected to be offered in the IPO at a price band of Rs 1350 to Rs 1450. This has been shared by the analysts. The expected valuation of the company right after its listing is expected to be in the range of $130-170 billion USD. The company is looking to raise about Rs 37,700 crore in the upcoming IPO.

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Jio IPO Timeline