IMC 2025: PM Says 1GB Data Costs Less Than Cup of Tea

Noting that the cost of one GB of wireless data in India is now lower than the price of a cup of tea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that India ranks among the leading nations in per-user data consumption, signifying that digital connectivity is no longer a privilege or luxury but an integral part of everyday life.

India Mobile Congress 2025

On October 8, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Asia's largest telecom, media, and technology event, in New Delhi. In his address, he praised India's technological growth and highlighted key innovations by startups in areas such as quantum communication, 6G, optical communication, semiconductors, and financial fraud prevention.

The Prime Minister remarked that innovators and startups have propelled this growth, made possible by a government that stands firmly with the country's potential. He cited initiatives such as the Telecom Technology Development Fund and Digital Communications Innovations Square, through which startups are being funded.

He stated that the government is financing test beds for technologies like 5G, 6G, advanced optical communications, and tera-hertz to enable product development. He emphasised that partnerships between startups and premier research institutes are being facilitated, and that with government support, Indian industry, startups, and academia are collaborating across sectors.

He noted that India is advancing in every dimension—developing and scaling indigenous technologies, creating intellectual property through R&D, and contributing to global standards. He added that these efforts have positioned India as an effective platform on the global stage.

"India Mobile Congress and India's success in the telecom sector reflect the strength of the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision," said the Prime Minister, recalling how the idea of Make in India was once mocked by skeptics who doubted India's ability to produce technologically advanced products, citing delays of decades in adopting new technologies during earlier regimes.

From 2G Struggles to 5G Nation

Modi affirmed that the nation has responded decisively. He highlighted that the country, which once struggled with 2G, now has 5G coverage in nearly every district, adding that electronics production has increased sixfold since 2014, mobile phone manufacturing has grown twenty-eight times, while its exports have surged by one hundred twenty-seven times. Over the past decade, the mobile phone manufacturing sector has generated millions of direct jobs. He cited recent data from a major smartphone company showing that 45 Indian firms are now part of its supply chain, creating approximately 3.5 lakh jobs—just from one company. The Prime Minister emphasised that numerous companies are manufacturing at scale across the country, and when indirect opportunities are added, the employment figures become even more substantial.

Indigenous 4G Stack

"India recently launched its Made-in-India 4G stack, marking a major indigenous achievement, with this India has now joined the list of five countries globally with this capability," remarked Modi, calling it a significant step towards digital self-reliance and technological independence. He stated that through the indigenous 4G and 5G stack, India will not only ensure seamless connectivity but also deliver high-speed internet and reliable services to its citizens.

4G Stack Launch

The Prime Minister informed that on the day of the 4G stack launch, nearly one lakh 4G towers were activated simultaneously across the country, enabling over two crore people to become part of India's digital movement. He emphasised that many of these areas were remote and previously lagging in digital connectivity, and now internet access has reached all such regions.

Export Readiness of Made-in-India 4G stack

Modi highlighted another key feature of India's Made-in-India 4G stack—its export readiness. He remarked that this indigenous stack will serve as a medium for India's business outreach and contribute significantly towards achieving the India 6G Vision 2030.

Underlining that the world is increasingly recognising India's potential, the Prime Minister highlighted that India holds the position of the second-largest telecom market and the second-largest 5G market globally.

Digital Connectivity Not a Privilege

"Today in India, the cost of one GB of wireless data is less than the price of a cup of tea, I have a habit of giving the example of tea. In Per User Data Consumption, we are among the leading countries in the world. This means that digital connectivity is no longer a privilege or a luxury in India. This is an integral part of the life of Indians," the Prime Minister said.

He cited the success of India's digital public infrastructure as proof of the government's digital-first mindset. With full confidence, the Prime Minister declared, "This is the best time to invest, innovate and make in India!" He affirmed that from manufacturing to semiconductors, mobiles to electronics, and startups across sectors, India is brimming with possibilities and energy.

India's 6G Ambitions

Speaking on the occasion, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted India's transformation from a technology consumer to a global digital leader. He outlined the country's 6G ambitions, which are expected to contribute USD 1.2 trillion to India's GDP by 2035.

Scindia also noted India's goal of securing 10 percent of global 6G patents and its growing satellite communications market, projected to triple by 2033. He praised the success of the Production-Linked Incentive scheme, which has driven significant growth in production, exports, and job creation. Additionally, Scindia emphasised India's digital revolution, marked by a 98 percent drop in mobile data costs and the global recognition of its digital public infrastructure. He also celebrated the thriving startup ecosystem, with the Startup World Cup 2025 showcasing India's innovative spirit, according to the official release from the Ministry.

International 6G Symposium 2025

Scindia and Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom), inaugurated the International 6G Symposium 2025 at the India Mobile Congress. During the event, the Bharat 6G Alliance signed two MoUs with NASSCOM and the European Space Agency to foster collaboration in technology development.

The Bharat 6G Alliance also released four whitepapers titled "Spectrum Roadmap for 6G in India," "Powering Next-Gen Telecom," "AI and Network Evolution to 5G," and "6G Architecture, Security, and Exposure Framework for RF Sensing."

In his inaugural address, the Communications Minister highlighted the importance of fostering international cooperation, advancing indigenous R&D, and leveraging India's digital capabilities to shape the global 6G landscape. He reiterated his 6G mantra for the successful implementation of the 6G ecosystem in India.

"India is no longer a mere consumer of technology. We strive to be the architects of the future of technology", Minister Scindia said, and added, "India is here not to follow, but to co-lead the 6G revolution."

He emphasised the importance of swadeshi telecom ecosystems, such as the recent launch of the indigenous 4G network with one lakh towers, which enables India to develop a future-ready framework supporting next-generation networks. He also laid emphasis on global collaboration across governments, academia and organisations for 6G and make it affordable for everyone.

Key Exhibitor Stalls at India Mobile Congress 2025

Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, alongside Neeraj Mittal and other senior dignitaries, unveiled Tejas Networks’ next-generation Ojas64—a cutting-edge 64T64R Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) radio—at IMC 2025.

Tejas Networks Ojas64

According to the Ministry of Communications, the Ojas64 is a state-of-the-art 5G macro radio that delivers up to 320W of output power, providing multi-gigabit speeds and significant spectral efficiency improvements, all while drastically reducing its carbon footprint.

Congratulating Tejas Networks on the launch, Scindia stated, "Tejas Networks continues to set new benchmarks in advanced wireless communications, positioning India among the few nations capable of designing and manufacturing complex Massive MIMO radios for 5G and 5G-Advanced networks." This achievement, he said, highlights India's growing engineering prowess and deep-tech R&D capabilities, reinforcing our nation's aspirations to become a global leader in telecom product innovation.

Scindia emphasised that India's telecom sector stands as the backbone of the digital economy, driving innovation, inclusion, and empowerment.

Satcom and the Space Economy at IMC 2025

India's space economy is projected to reach about USD 44 billion by 2033, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said at IMC 2025, according to an official release from the Department of Space on October 8, 2025.

Jitendra Singh emphasised that satellite communication will serve as the backbone of India's digital infrastructure and play a decisive role in connecting remote regions where terrestrial networks face geographical barriers. With more than 70 per cent of new ATMs being installed in rural areas, he said, satcom would be vital for ensuring financial inclusion and expanding digital services.

The Minister highlighted that India's space economy, valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2022, is on track to expand nearly fivefold over the next decade. He credited reforms such as the creation of New Space India Limited (NSIL) and the establishment of IN-SPACe for dismantling decades of state monopoly and enabling private innovation. As a result, more than 300 space startups have emerged in five years, making India the world's fifth-largest space startup ecosystem.

Commercially, India has launched 433 foreign satellites, generating over USD 190 million and EUR 270 million in revenue.

Looking ahead, Jitendra Singh highlighted India's long-term space roadmap. By 2035, India plans to set up its own Bharatiya Antariksh Station, while by 2040, an Indian astronaut is expected to land on the Moon and announce the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The roadmap also envisages launching more than 100 satellites over the next 15 years, most of them small satellites developed through government-private partnerships.

The Minister also described how space technology is transforming governance. Programs such as SVAMITVA have already provided land ownership rights to more than 2.4 crore rural property owners across 1.61 lakh villages through satellite mapping. Satellites now play an integral role in disaster management, forest fire monitoring, and agricultural yield assessments, in addition to powering flagship initiatives like Gati Shakti for infrastructure planning and NavIC for navigation.