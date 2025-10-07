India Mobile Congress 2025 to Showcase Over 1,600 Use Cases, Says Telecom Minister



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Asia's largest telecom, media, and technology event, on 8 October 2025 at around 9:45 AM at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. Organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2025 will be held from 8 to 11 October under the theme "Innovate to Transform", highlighting India's commitment to leveraging innovation for digital transformation and societal progress, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.

IMC 2025 Key Focus

IMC 2025 will focus on key themes including Optical Communications, Semiconductors in Telecom, Quantum Communications, 6G, and Fraud Risk Indicators, reflecting India's strategic priorities in next-generation connectivity, digital sovereignty, cyber fraud prevention, and global technology leadership, the official statement said.

"More than 1.5 lakh visitors from over 150 countries, 7,000+ global delegates, and 400+ companies are expected to participate. Over 1,600 new use-cases across areas such as 5G/6G, AI, smart mobility, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and green technology will be showcased through 100+ sessions and 800+ speakers," the PMO added.

"IMC 2025 also underscores international collaboration, with delegations from Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, Russia, Ireland, and Austria participating in the event," the official release stated.

Scindia Reviews Preparations

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia visited the IMC 2025 venue at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, on Monday, 6 October 2025, to review final preparations, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement on October 6, 2025.

"India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 is set to open with a sweeping vision of the country’s digital future, unveiling more than 1,600 technology use cases spanning 5G, 6G, AI, machine learning, IoT, cybersecurity and satellite communications," said Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on 6 October, ahead of the ninth edition of IMC, according to a Moneycontrol report by Danish Khan dated 6 October 2025.

Union Minister Scindia stated that IMC 2025 would usher in a new paradigm for connectivity, where telecommunications would become the highway and pathway for technologies such as 5G, AI, ML, IoT, and satellite communications to connect not only India but also India with the world. He added that this vision of technological empowerment was a carefully laid out strategy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past eleven years, aimed at envisioning a self-reliant, empowered, and innovative India that drives global progress.

Six Major Global Summits

The Union Minister further noted that IMC 2025 will feature six major global summits, each representing the frontiers of digital innovation. These include:

The International Bharat 6G Symposium, showcasing India's leadership in 6G research through the Bharat 6G Alliance;

The International AI Summit, focusing on the transformative impact of artificial intelligence in networks and services;

The Cyber Security Summit, underlining the importance of protecting over 1.2 billion telecom users;

The Satcom Summit, which will deliberate on the new era of satellite-based communication services in India;

The IMC Aspire Programme, bringing together around 500 startups and 300 venture capitalists, private equity investors, and industry leaders; and

The Global Startup World Cup – India Edition, where 15 finalists will compete for a USD 1 million investment opportunity on the international stage.

India Among Top Digital Nations

Speaking about India's achievements in the telecom sector, Scindia said that the country today stands among the world's top three digital nations, with 1.2 billion mobile subscribers, 970 million internet users, and the fastest 5G rollout in the world, achieved in just 22 months.

"Our strength lies in our ability to design in India, solve in India, and scale in India. IMC 2025 will celebrate this journey of technological self-reliance and innovation," he noted, according to the Ministry of Communications.