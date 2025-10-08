Are You Being Overcharged for 5G You Don’t Even Use

The telecom operators in India have continously said that they are offering 5G for free to the customers. However, that free 5G comes with a catch. Many users, who want the 5G experience, need to pay more for a 4G data plan than they normally would. This is because now 5G benefit is only reserved for plans that offer 2GB of daily data and more. For example, if you need 1GB of daily data, or even 1.5GB of daily data, and that is more than enough for you, to get 5G, you would still end up spending more for a 2GB daily data plan.









Technically, telcos can argue that they can simply charge extra for 5G over a 4G plan, and that would have the same effect. However, for now, the 5G is being marketed as free, and it doesn't look like it really is. The 5G data is also capped in consumption by Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) at 300GB. No such commercial limit is visible for Jio's customers.

5G in India is Still Spreading and Can't be Charged For

Now because the telecom operators are still working to expand the 5G coverage, they can't really commercially launch and market standalone 5G plans. Thus, they are offering it as an added benefit. The 5G benefit is still marketed as free, and as an add-on to be precise, because the 5G networks are still being optimised and rolled out in new areas as you read this.

We expect that for a deep 5G coverage, India will need to wait till at least 2027. Airtel and Jio have slowed down their rollout, and will only rollout 5G in new places after they see the growth of 5G devices in regions where the 5G networks are not present.

What's interesting is that 5G is not even properly available for everyone that's paying extra for it by subscribing to a 2GB daily data plan. The indoor coverage is not good in many areas, and then there are also call drops for customers.

