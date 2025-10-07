Airtel Might be Planning a $1.7 Billion Bond Offer

Airtel would likely use the proceeds from the bond sale to refinance the upcoming debt maturities. To recall, Airtel last tapped in the local bond market in November 2024, in which it raised Rs 111.5 billion through a six part issuance.

  • Bharti Airtel, the seccond-largest telecom operator, is reportedly planning a $1.7 billion or Rs 150 billion bond offer next week.
  • This would be the largest ever local bond offering from the company, as per the data compiled by Bloomberg.
  • The intial discussions for the bond offer are currently underway.

Things like the tenor, interest and more details will are said to be decided soon.




About Rs 97.5 billion worth of domestic bonds are going to mature for the company in November and December.

Bharti Airtel has been one of the largest contributors to building the expansive telecom infrastructure in India, that caters to every segment of customer. This includes 5G, 4G, and 2G. The company is the second largest telecom service provider in the country after Reliance Jio. Airtel has the most premium and high-paying telecom subscribers in the country, hence, it has the highest average revenue per user (ARPU) in the industry.

