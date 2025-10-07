Bharti Airtel Enhances Fraud Protection with Detailed Safety Report in Self Care App

Bharti Airtel has taken another major step in its ongoing digital safety push by introducing a more detailed version of its “Safety Report” feature within the Self Care app. The enhanced service, powered by artificial intelligence, not only provides users with the number of spam calls flagged but now also reveals individual phone numbers identified as spam or potential fraud.

What’s New

Previously, Airtel’s Safety Report gave subscribers only a snapshot of how many spam calls had been detected over the past 7, 30, or 90 days. While this provided some reassurance, it did not offer much visibility into specific threats. With the latest update, customers can drill down further to see a detailed list of suspicious numbers.









This granular approach helps users take informed decisions. For instance, a customer who receives repeated calls from the same flagged number can now confirm it was indeed marked as spam and choose to block it permanently.

AI-Powered Protection

The backbone of the Safety Report is Airtel’s AI-driven security engine. Using advanced analytics, it scans call and message patterns, cross-references large fraud databases, and studies evolving scam tactics. This ensures the system can adapt in real time and block new forms of threats as they emerge.

Why It Matters

India continues to rank among the top countries globally affected by spam and scam calls. Telecom regulators estimate that millions of fraudulent attempts are made every single day, often targeting unsuspecting users with promises of prize money, fake bank alerts, or job offers. The financial and emotional toll of such scams can be severe.

By making its Safety Report more detailed, Airtel is empowering users to play an active role in their own protection. Instead of relying purely on network-level blocking, customers now have caller-level transparency that allows them to monitor, verify, and respond to threats as they choose.

Setting a New Standard

The telecom industry is increasingly recognising that digital security is as important as network speed and data reliability. While other operators such as Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea also deploy spam detection tools, Airtel’s move to give customers detailed insights represents a new benchmark.

Industry watchers believe this is part of a broader strategy by telecom companies to position themselves as digital safety partners. As more aspects of daily life banking, payments, healthcare, and commerce move online, users expect their telecom provider to act as the first line of defence against cybercrime. Airtel’s Safety Report shows how telcos can leverage AI to meet that expectation.

Going forward, features like multilingual fraud detection, regional scam pattern recognition, and integration with law enforcement databases could further enhance telecom-led safety solutions. Airtel’s leadership in rolling out the detailed Safety Report suggests it will continue to refine its AI security stack.

For customers, the benefits are clear: fewer spam calls, safer SMS inboxes, and greater confidence in everyday mobile communication. For the industry, Airtel’s move underscores a new reality — protecting subscribers from digital fraud is no longer optional but an essential part of modern telecom services.

With its enhanced Safety Report, Airtel is sending a strong signal that connectivity and security must go hand in hand.