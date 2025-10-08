Telecom Minister: Voice Calls Were Once a Luxury in India

The India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 kicked off with a speech from the union telecom minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Center in New Delhi. During his opening remarks on the developments in India, Scindia talked about how far the country has come in terms of connectivity, both in costs and the number of subscribers.









Scindia said, "India today has become the digital flag bearer of the world. Our mobile data costs have fallen in the last 11 years by 98%. There was a time when a single minute of voice was a luxury. Access was an aspiration. But today India is home to 20% of the world's mobile population - 1.2 billion subscribers. We have grown from 60 million internet broadband users in 2014, under Prime Minister's vision, to 944 million broadband subscribers today.

"Now let's take a moment and imagine, if India were a digital nation, we would be the world's third largest digital nation with 970 million internet subscribers," he further added.

The IMC 2025 will witness product demonstrations and features from telecom operators and global tech companies. Scindia also mentioned that PM Modi recently inaugurated the BSNL 4G towers across India. This is the 9th edition of IMC 2025 and it will see leaders such as PM Modi, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Akash Ambani, and more address the media and the entire nation.

Space broadband is likely going to be a special focus for the IMC 2025 along with AI (artificial intelligence). Telcos are expected to showcase new AI powered protection and anti-spam systems for the consumers. The official theme of the IMC 2025 is "Innovate to Transform", and thus there are likely going to be many innovations showccased this year. Stay tuned for all the updates around IMC 2025.