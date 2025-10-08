Vodafone Idea Unveils Vi Protect AI at IMC 2025

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has unveiled Vi Protect. This is an AI (artificial intelligence) powered safety system for customers and enterprises. The telco is showcasing this solution at the IMC (India Mobile Congress) 2025. Vi Protect is an AI based voice spam detection system, similar to what Airtel and Jio have implemented for their customers. It is not a third-party caller ID app, in fact, it works on top of the network layer. So users don't have to download anything extra. They will get spam alerts from Vi directly on the calls in real time. The logs will also likely show spam alert.









Read More - Telecom Minister: Voice Calls Were Once a Luxury in India

Vodafone Idea said, "When a potentially fraudulent number calls a Vi customer, the phone screen will display ‘Suspected Spam’, thereby helping customers decide whether to answer the call. Unlike third-party caller ID apps, this feature works natively within Vi’s network, ensuring better accuracy, and enhanced privacy."

Then there's also an AI powered Cyber Defense and Incident Response System. This will help the telco in helping its core network and enterprise operations. This will allow Vi to analyse and detect potential cyber threats in under an hour. The system, according to the telco, gives 70% accurate results and minimises false positives. It follows a five step defense mechanism.

Read More - Airtel is the Only Market Share Gainer in Last Year Since Tariff Hikes

Jagbir Sing, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Vodafone Idea said, "With India’s growing digital adoption and global prominence, protecting customers networks has never been more important. Vi Protect uses advanced AI and proactive measures to protect our customers and strengthen our networks. Vi Protect is our commitment to a safe and trusted digital environment."

Vi said that it will also bring AI powered security for its enteprise customers very soon.