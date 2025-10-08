Jio Announces Safety First Capability for JioBharat Phones at IMC 2025

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has annoounced the Safety First capability for JioBharat phones at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. The IMC 2025 kicked off at the Yashobhoomi Convention Center on October 8, 2025 with PM Modi and telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia sharing opening remarks.









The users can now get this phone at a very affordable price, and with the safety first features, it will deliver a very safe experience for the users. One can give this device to their family members, and more for a secure use.

Here are the key capabilities of the Safety First features on the phone.

Location Monitoring: know whereabouts of your loved ones. Usage Manager: block unknown numbers Phone and Service Health: real time insights for network strength and device battery Always Available: 7 days battery backup

The price of this phone is just Rs 799. It can be purchased off of Amazon India or even the official JioMart website and Jio stores across the counry. The company has also tied up with the Swiggy Instamart to offer it to the consumers as fast as possible. JioBharat phones have been already available in India for many years now.

At every edition of IMC for the last few years, Jio has unveiled a new phone for the users. JioPhone and JioBharat platform are affordable feature phones from Reliance Jio to drive digital connectivity and high-speed network usage in India. Already millions of Jio users use the JioPhone to call, text, and even make payments via UPI (Unified Payments Interface). For just Rs 799, this JioBharat phone is a great tool for anyone to get 4G and keep the SIM active with affordable plans. Note that this device will only work on a Jio SIM.