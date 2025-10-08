Jio Announces Safety First Capability for JioBharat Phones at IMC 2025

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The price of this phone is just Rs 799. It can be purchased off of Amazon India or even the official JioMart website and Jio stores across the counry. The company has also tied up with the Swiggy Instamart to offer it to the consumers as fast as possible.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has annoounced the Safety First capability for JioBharat phones at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025.
  • The IMC 2025 kicked off at the Yashobhoomi Convention Center on October 8, 2025 with PM Modi and telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia sharing opening remarks. 
  • The users can now get this phone at a very affordable price, and with the safety first features, it will deliver a very safe experience for the users.

Follow Us

jio announces safety first capability for jiobharat

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has annoounced the Safety First capability for JioBharat phones at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. The IMC 2025 kicked off at the Yashobhoomi Convention Center on October 8, 2025 with PM Modi and telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia sharing opening remarks.




The users can now get this phone at a very affordable price, and with the safety first features, it will deliver a very safe experience for the users. One can give this device to their family members, and more for a secure use.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Unveils Vi Protect AI at IMC 2025

Here are the key capabilities of the Safety First features on the phone.

  1. Location Monitoring: know whereabouts of your loved ones.
  2. Usage Manager: block unknown numbers
  3. Phone and Service Health: real time insights for network strength and device battery
  4. Always Available: 7 days battery backup

The price of this phone is just Rs 799. It can be purchased off of Amazon India or even the official JioMart website and Jio stores across the counry. The company has also tied up with the Swiggy Instamart to offer it to the consumers as fast as possible. JioBharat phones have been already available in India for many years now.

Read More - Telecom Minister: Voice Calls Were Once a Luxury in India

At every edition of IMC for the last few years, Jio has unveiled a new phone for the users. JioPhone and JioBharat platform are affordable feature phones from Reliance Jio to drive digital connectivity and high-speed network usage in India. Already millions of Jio users use the JioPhone to call, text, and even make payments via UPI (Unified Payments Interface). For just Rs 799, this JioBharat phone is a great tool for anyone to get 4G and keep the SIM active with affordable plans. Note that this device will only work on a Jio SIM.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Abhay. Rajasthan Royals Halla bol :

During peak era of bsnl 2004-13 my village was out of coverage area for bsnl,,,,at that time during 2011 new…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in August 2025; Vodafone…

Sujata :

I think those are prepaid connection, unused from long time. Just a wild guess though. Anyways, it's good if Jio…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in August 2025; Vodafone…

Sujata :

Spot on bhai. Jio will continue gaining new users for its 5G which has 4X or even more coverage than…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in August 2025; Vodafone…

Abhay. Rajasthan Royals Halla bol :

During peak era of bsnl 2004-13,,my village was out of coverage area for bsnl,,,which is still out of coverage area

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in August 2025; Vodafone…

Sujata :

BSNL clearly doesn't have the ability the new chunk of users. It'll start bleeding again since October.

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in August 2025; Vodafone…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments