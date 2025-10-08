PM Modi Hails Made in India 4G Stack at IMC 2025

PM Modi also talked about how the data has become super cheap in India. He mentioned that the cost of 1GB data today is cheaper than a cup of tea. India has come a long way in terms of connectivity.

  • PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation, media and the executives present at the Yashobhoomi Convention Center on day 1 of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025.
  • PM Modi mentioned how people used to laugh at the notion of make in India.
  • Now, he mentioned, is the best time to invest and make in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, media and the executives present at the Yashobhoomi Convention Center on day 1 of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. PM Modi mentioned how people used to laugh at the notion of make in India. Now, he mentioned, is the best time to invest and make in India. One of the things highlighted by PM Modi was the homegrown 4G stack. Tejas Networks, Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have worked hard to ensure that this 4G stack can be brought to life and deployed across India. India is just one of the five nations globally to do this, which is a major achievement, as highlighted by the prime minister.




Read More - Telecom Minister: Voice Calls Were Once a Luxury in India

PM Modi also talked about how the data has become super cheap in India. He mentioned that the cost of 1GB data today is cheaper than a cup of tea. India has come a long way in terms of connectivity.

"The country that once struggled with 2G, today has 5G reaching almost every district," said PM Modi. Talking about the reforms, he said that RoW (right of way) permissions are now cleared faster and in a more transparent way. The RoW rules are also same in most of the states today, which allows the telcos to plan their expenses accordingly.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Unveils Vi Protect AI at IMC 2025

India is also looking to grow in the field of semiconductors. PM Modi said that India is working on setting up 10 semiconductor manufacturing units, which should bring a major boost to the economy by creating jobs and boosting exports. Since the world is becoming more and more digital, PM Modi said that storage security and sovereignty will become more important in this scenario.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

