Delhi Records Best Median Download Speeds in India

New Delhi, the capital of India, has recorded the best median dowload speeds in India. This data has been shared by Ookla, a network intelligence and speedtest company. Ookla said that the urban areas boast a robust mobile penetration rate of 125.3%, meanwhile the rural areas have a considerable lag of 58.8%. The deployment of 5G has helped with boosting the median download speeds in the country. Ookla shared that most Indian states and union territories have reported a median download speed of 40 Mbps.









Read More - PM Modi Hails Made in India 4G Stack at IMC 2025

Amongst this, Delhi has been the city with the highest or fastest median download speed in the country. According to Ookla, Delhi recorded the highest median download speed at 168.14 Mbps. While 4G has been spreading throughout the rural India, there's clearly a huge gap that still persists. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) along with the private telcos is trying its best to cover the rural India as fast as possible with 4G networks.

Ookla said that data on the lower 10th percentile download speed shows significant gains, especially in regions with previously slower networks. Lakshadweep’s bottom 10th percentile speed increased more than thirteen-fold, from 0.68 Mbps in 1H 2024 to 8.99 Mbps in 1H 2025.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Unveils Vi Protect AI at IMC 2025

According to the data which Ookla had recently shared on its global speed index report, India saw its median download speed jump to 131.77 Mbps in August 2025. This has helped India rank 25th in the global charts for offering the fastest median download speeds. The 5G effect is clearly showing on this data. Ookla keeps updating its global speed index report, and thus, data for the coming months will be interesting to see as telcos roll out 5G in more areas and 4G also spreads in the rural parts of the nation.