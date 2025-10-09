Eutelsat OneWeb Just Waiting for the Green Signal from Govt: Mittal

The issue for the satcom service providers right now is the clarity around spectrum allocation method. The government has been trying to find an answer to this with the help of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Eutelsat OneWeb, Bharti owned satellite communications (satcom) company, is just waiting for the government's green signal to start services in India. Eutelsat OneWeb has already deployed satellites. This was confirmed by Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Group, on the sidelines of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. Mittal said, "Yes, we are looking forward to our launch...as soon as we get the green light."




As per PTI, he further said, "Satcom market today, across telecom and broadcasting, which is at close to $4 billion, will triple to almost $15 billion by 2033. At the heart of this whole revolution lies our people...India is going to be the world's largest digitally skilled force in the days to come."

The issue for the satcom service providers right now is the clarity around spectrum allocation method. The government has been trying to find an answer to this with the help of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Eutelsat OneWeb along with Jio-SES has all the regulatory approvals. But without spectrum allocation, they can't proceed with commercial services.

BSNL has been asked to pay a certain percentage of its AGR (adjusted gross revenue) from satcom services as a fee for spectrum usage. It can be applicable for the private telcos as well. But the method of allocation is what is important for the government to nail.

