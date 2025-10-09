Customers Pay More Because they See Value: Vodafone Idea CMO

Reported by Tanuja K 1

Technically, BSNL is an affordable option, but only because its networks aren't as good, the consumers don't prefer it in most cases. So to a certain extent, what Khosla said about seeing value in services is true.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) is rapidly rolling out 5G in more cities of the country after the intial phase of rollouts.
  • The company's CMO (Chief Marketing Officer), Avneesh Khosla said that the telco is focused on rolling out plans that solve actual customer problems.
  • He said that things such as Binge All Night offer was rolled out after understanding that the customers have night time usage of data.

Follow Us

customers pay more because they see value

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is rapidly rolling out 5G in more cities of the country after the intial phase of rollouts. The company's CMO (Chief Marketing Officer), Avneesh Khosla said that the telco is focused on rolling out plans that solve actual customer problems. He said that things such as Binge All Night offer was rolled out after understanding that the customers have night time usage of data. Khosla also said something which is interesting.




Read More - Eutelsat OneWeb Just Waiting for the Green Signal from Govt: Mittal

Talking to MoneyControl, he said, "Today, customers pay more not because of price hikes, but because they see value." It is true that customers are paying more, as every telecom operator has reported average revenue per user (ARPU) growth in the last few years. However, is it because the customers see value or because they don't have any other option left?

BSNL is an Option?

Technically, BSNL is an affordable option, but only because its networks aren't as good, the consumers don't prefer it in most cases. So to a certain extent, what Khosla said about seeing value in services is true. But the value is mostly in the networks and service quality, and less in the plans as of now. Otherwise, Vi would have been gaining more customers than Airtel and Jio, because Vi offers the most benefits to the 4G consumers.

Read More - PM Modi Hails Made in India 4G Stack at IMC 2025

BSNL's networks aren't an option, regardless of how good and cheap its plans are. The value for the customers is clearly in the service quality above anything else at this point. Vodafone Idea is working to improve its networks, but it still lags in the network experience. Vodafone Idea is showcasing its 5G solutions at the at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

S Pal :

?

Customers Pay More Because they See Value: Vodafone Idea CMO

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi 5G network will improve soon as HFCL got contract for transport network for Vi 5G. Let's see in five…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in August 2025; Vodafone…

TheAndroidFreak :

Best in class Mumbai network, I am not going to use for next one year. Porting to Airtel soon.

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in August 2025; Vodafone…

Faraz :

And that is why loan, credit card, marketing and other spam calls boomed in this era

Telecom Minister: Voice Calls Were Once a Luxury in India

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel has moved to SA for its FWA. They don't have good sub-Ghz spectrum all over the India. That's why…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in August 2025; Vodafone…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments