Customers Pay More Because they See Value: Vodafone Idea CMO

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is rapidly rolling out 5G in more cities of the country after the intial phase of rollouts. The company's CMO (Chief Marketing Officer), Avneesh Khosla said that the telco is focused on rolling out plans that solve actual customer problems. He said that things such as Binge All Night offer was rolled out after understanding that the customers have night time usage of data. Khosla also said something which is interesting.









Talking to MoneyControl, he said, "Today, customers pay more not because of price hikes, but because they see value." It is true that customers are paying more, as every telecom operator has reported average revenue per user (ARPU) growth in the last few years. However, is it because the customers see value or because they don't have any other option left?

BSNL is an Option?

Technically, BSNL is an affordable option, but only because its networks aren't as good, the consumers don't prefer it in most cases. So to a certain extent, what Khosla said about seeing value in services is true. But the value is mostly in the networks and service quality, and less in the plans as of now. Otherwise, Vi would have been gaining more customers than Airtel and Jio, because Vi offers the most benefits to the 4G consumers.

BSNL's networks aren't an option, regardless of how good and cheap its plans are. The value for the customers is clearly in the service quality above anything else at this point. Vodafone Idea is working to improve its networks, but it still lags in the network experience. Vodafone Idea is showcasing its 5G solutions at the at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025.