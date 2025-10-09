Vodafone Idea Showcased Something Jio, Airtel Didn’t at IMC 2025

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has showcased space calling solution. In simple words, this is network that operates from the space, and doesn't really connect people on the Earth to the people in space. Just like Starlink offers internet to consumers on ground from space, AST SpaceMobile is a company offers direct-to-cell calling services from its satellite network. To tap into the Indian market, AST SpaceMobile has partnered with Vodafone Idea Limited and this partnership announcement was made a while ago.At the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Vodafone Idea showcased this space direct-to-cell calling capability to the attendees.









Vodafone Idea said, "Central to the exhibit is a prototype of the BlueBird 3 satellite, highlighting the potential of satellite communications to bridge the digital divide in regions beyond the reach of traditional terrestrial networks. The use case demonstrates how satellite networks support uninterrupted, high-speed, low-latency connectivity for remote communities, enabling critical communication during natural disasters, and enhancing safety for travellers and professionals in far-flung areas."

Vodafone Idea is the only telecom operator who is working to offer such a solution to the customers. Jio and Airtel will offer services to B2B customers intially, and won't focus on the B2C as it will be slightly expensive. It will be interesting to see how Vodafone Idea commercially offers this satellite calling service to the customers in India. While we don't know much about it, it is a peculiar venture and one that has plenty of potential.