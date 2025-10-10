Vodafone Idea Losing Customers Makes this Thing Clear

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 12

The decline is steady and doesn't seem to be improving. Vodafone Idea's customer base is going down significantly and it is definitely not because of the plans or the pricing.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has been losing customers every year and quarter that goes by.
  • At this point, a good quarter for the telco is one where it can reduce the customer loss rate and narrow the losses compared to the previous quarter.
  • There's one thing that is clear from this - that a majority of customers don't care about the plans, but the service quality of the networks.

Follow Us

vodafone idea losing customers makes this thing

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has been losing customers every year and quarter that goes by. At this point, a good quarter for the telco is one where it can reduce the customer loss rate and narrow the losses compared to the previous quarter. There's one thing that is clear from this - that a majority of customers don't care about the plans, but the service quality of the networks. Vodafone Idea's active user base has declined by several million over the last few years. The active user base is in fact under 200 million now, at 171.6 million at the end of May 2025.




Read More - Customers Pay More Because they See Value: Vodafone Idea CMO

The decline is steady and doesn't seem to be improving. Vodafone Idea's customer base is going down significantly and it is definitely not because of the plans or the pricing. Vi's plans are great, in fact, in many areas, better than what other telcos offer. The additional data benefits bundled with Vi's plans are great, but the networks not being that good is the issue.

Read More - Delhi Records Best Median Download Speeds in India

Vodafone Idea (Vi), according to Opensignal has been behind the competition in almost every segment in network experience. This has to change, and Vi is trying to change this desperately with the investments that it has raised. The company has increased its capex (capital expenditure) several times and now it just needs to continue doing that. However, that would not be possible if there is no fresh fundraise and the telco is also looking at deferred AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues payments from the year end. The revenues of the telco needs to go up, but that's not as meaningful in the medium-to-long term if the customers are leaving the networks.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rohit Nowal :

If one has to spend ?200, why should not he or she go and choose ?199 plan? It has 28…

BSNL Popular Plan Under Rs 100 with Service Validity

Abhijith :

Yes agreed ! To take over this huge asset/liability, accepter capacity needs some cash rich groups.

Vodafone Idea Needs Government Help Desperately

Abhijith :

They didn’t quit Tata Tele is live for B2B a reliable provider still. Except their cost of billing.

Vodafone Idea Needs Government Help Desperately

lbp :

3g will fully shutdown as they are inefficient, for 2g if government announce 2g sunset policy like offering subsidized 500rs…

5G FWA Almost on Par with Fiber in India and…

WIN :

T mobile has a different strategy, check at&t. USA doesn't have a mandate to have network coverage at all places.…

5G FWA Almost on Par with Fiber in India and…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
12 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments