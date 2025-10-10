Vodafone Idea Losing Customers Makes this Thing Clear

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has been losing customers every year and quarter that goes by. At this point, a good quarter for the telco is one where it can reduce the customer loss rate and narrow the losses compared to the previous quarter. There's one thing that is clear from this - that a majority of customers don't care about the plans, but the service quality of the networks. Vodafone Idea's active user base has declined by several million over the last few years. The active user base is in fact under 200 million now, at 171.6 million at the end of May 2025.









The decline is steady and doesn't seem to be improving. Vodafone Idea's customer base is going down significantly and it is definitely not because of the plans or the pricing. Vi's plans are great, in fact, in many areas, better than what other telcos offer. The additional data benefits bundled with Vi's plans are great, but the networks not being that good is the issue.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), according to Opensignal has been behind the competition in almost every segment in network experience. This has to change, and Vi is trying to change this desperately with the investments that it has raised. The company has increased its capex (capital expenditure) several times and now it just needs to continue doing that. However, that would not be possible if there is no fresh fundraise and the telco is also looking at deferred AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues payments from the year end. The revenues of the telco needs to go up, but that's not as meaningful in the medium-to-long term if the customers are leaving the networks.