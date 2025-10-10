Ericsson Makes Major Announcement for 6G and India

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest private telecom company is also working with Ericsson for expanding its 4G network as well as 5G rollout throughout India.

  • Ericsson, a Swedish telecom gear maker, has announced something pretty major related to India.
  • Ericsson gets plenty of business from India, especially the private telecom operators who have used its tech for several generation of networks.
  • Even for the latest 5G rollout, Jio and Airtel gave major contracts to Ericsson.

Ericsson, a Swedish telecom gear maker, has announced something pretty major related to India. Ericsson gets plenty of business from India, especially the private telecom operators who have used its tech for several generation of networks. Even for the latest 5G rollout, Jio and Airtel gave major contracts to Ericsson.




Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest private telecom company is also working with Ericsson for expanding its 4G network as well as 5G rollout throughout India. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is unlikely to give out contracts to Ericsson. This is because BSNL is a state-owned telecom operator and the government wants BSNL to only use homegrown technology. So, what has Ericsson said for India and 6G, let’s find out?

Ericsson Says it will Do this in India!

Ericsson has said that it will manufacture all the telecom equipment it will sell in India, within India. This is for gear made in the future. The company has plans to even manufacture the 6G equipment totally in India.

Andres Vicente, Head of Ericsson for Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, at the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, said that 6G trials are expected to start in India by 2028. Ericsson is focussing on deepening its manufacturing capabilities in India along with boosting the research and development (R&D) facilities.

It is worth noting that Ericsson is already making telecom gear in India in partnership with VVDN Technologies. This includes key components of telecom infrastructure such as radio units, baseband equipment, and now passive antennas. At the same time, the company has expanded its Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) R&D Center in Bengaluru.

The whole of India and the global market will be looking forward for the 6G trials to commence. The commercial deployment of 6G is expected somewhere in 2029 or 2030.

