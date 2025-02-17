Dell Nears USD 5 Billion AI Server Deal with xAI: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

Dell Technologies to Deliver Nvidia-Powered AI Servers as xAI Expands Its Colossus Supercomputer.

Highlights

  • The servers will be equipped with Nvidia’s GB200 semiconductors and are expected to be delivered this year.
  • xAI is expanding its Colossus supercomputer in Memphis, scaling from 100,000 to over one million GPUs.
  • Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro are expected to set up operations in Memphis to support AI growth.

Follow Us

Dell Nears USD 5 Billion AI Server Deal with xAI: Report

Dell Technologies (Dell) is finalising a deal worth over USD 5 billion to supply Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, with servers optimised for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. Dell is expected to deliver servers equipped with Nvidia's GB200 semiconductors to xAI this year, Bloomberg News reported on February 15, 2025, citing sources.




Also Read: xAI Raises USD 6 Billion in Series C Funding

AI Chips to Power xAI’s Expansion

Some details are still being discussed and may change, the report added.

The deal aligns with xAI's expansion of its Memphis-based Colossus supercomputer, which aims to scale from 100,000 to over one million GPUs. Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro are expected to establish operations in Memphis to support this growth.

Also Read: HPE Secures USD 1 Billion AI Server Deal with X: Report

Demand for AI Infrastructure

The surge in demand for AI infrastructure has driven major investments, with Hewlett Packard Enterprise recently securing a USD 1 billion deal to supply AI servers for Musk's social media platform, X. Dell and other AI hardware providers continue to benefit from this trend as companies race to build high-performance computing systems.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

US has advantage of high spectrum bandwidth. TMobile has 190Mhz of n41+40-60Mhz of band 77. . Verizon has 140-160Mhz of…

BSNL Reports Rs 262 Crore Profit in Q3, Marking First…

TheAndroidFreak :

China is still ahead in 5G segment. China has deployed 5 times 5G base stations of US atleast by the…

BSNL Reports Rs 262 Crore Profit in Q3, Marking First…

TheAndroidFreak :

Whatever you said in second and third para is true, but 1 site is enough for village and that has…

BSNL Reports Rs 262 Crore Profit in Q3, Marking First…

Almighty :

I am not happy with postpaid their 4g somehow is not that good Also if they dont want to provide…

Has Postpaid Lost Its Appeal in India’s Telecom Industry?

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic :Samsung S25 Ultra with top screen on the planet according to Samsung ?

Has Postpaid Lost Its Appeal in India’s Telecom Industry?

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments