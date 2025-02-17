Reliance Jio Recharge Plans with JioHotstar Subscription

Reliance Jio only has one prepaid recharge plan with which users will get JioHotstar. This plan costs Rs 949. This is not a new plan, just the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar has changed to JioHotstar. For the unaware, JioStar recently unveiled the JioHotstar platform. This is a new merged platform which brings JioCinema's premium and Disney+ Hotstar's premium content under a single roof. We have already detailed out the plans and details of the JioHotstar platform. Refer to the link below for getting more details. For now, let's keep our attention on the only JioHotstar bundled prepaid plan from Reliance Jio.




Reliance Jio Rs 949 Plan - JioHotstar Benefit

Reliance Jio's Rs 949 prepaid plan comes with a service validity of 84 days. This plan offers users 2GB of daily data. There are other benefits such as unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Of course, since this is a 2GB daily data plan, users also get unlimited 5G at no additional benefit. JioHotstar subscription is also bundled for free with this plan.

Note that the JioHotstar subscription bundled here comes for 90 days and it is a mobile subscription. There are three kinds of JioHotstar subscriptions, all of which are described in the link above.

If you want to take the JioHotstar subscription in a standalone manner, you can do that as well. Going forward, users will not get access to Disney+ Hotstar or JioCinema platform's subscription individually. The new platform is now live and users can download it from the Google Play Store. Users who already have the Disney+ Hotstar app on their device will not have to download any other app. The old Disney+ Hotstar app is now redesigned as the new JioHotstar app.

