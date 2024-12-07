

Indian telecommunications provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced significant network upgrades in Rajasthan, enhancing over 4,000 sites with improvements across the 900 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 1800 MHz spectrum bands. The company also plans to invest further to expand and enhance over 6,500 sites in the state, boosting indoor connectivity and data speeds for its users.

Vi 4G Network Enhancement in Rajasthan

Vi says this expansion is part of its broader strategy to enhance its 4G network. The company reported seeing a 36 percent increase in 4G capacity across 33 districts in Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Sikar, Nagaur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Churu, Ganganagar, Bharatpur, Kota, Dausa, Udaipur, Alwar, and Chittorgarh.

Expansion of Retail Presence in Rajasthan

Furthermore, the company announced that it has increased its retail footprint in Rajasthan with 22 Vi Stores, 68 Vi Shops, and 103 Vi Mini Stores, supported by over 675 distributors and 36,000 recharge outlets across the state.

National Recognition for 4G Leadership

Vi also highlighted its nationwide efforts to enhance its 4G network, which have started to show results. According to the Opensignal India: 4G Network Experience Report, November 2024, Vi emerged as the leader in 4G network experience in India, nationally.

Vodafone Idea has acknowledged and highlighted that Opensignal has named Vi as the leader in 4G network experience in India. The operator emerged as the top performer in six categories, including 4G download/upload speeds, video and gaming experience, and voice app quality.

Opensignal 4G Experience Awards

Additionally, Vi has won multiple awards regionally in Opensignal's analysis of 4G experience across 21 telecom circles. In Rajasthan, Vi has been recognised as a top provider of 4G Voice App Experience. The 4G Voice App Experience metric evaluates the quality of interactions 4G users have with popular OTT voice applications, such as WhatsApp, Skype, and Facebook Messenger, on a telecom operator’s 4G network, Vi noted.

Vision for Superior Connectivity and Services

Commenting on these developments, Abhijit Kishore, Chief Operating Officer of Vi, said: "Our recognition as a top 4G provider is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service quality and connectivity to our users. Rajasthan is our top priority, and we will continue to invest here to ensure that our customers enjoy the best experience and services. As customers demand more choices, Vi App is also offering a wide range of services, including games, entertainment, utility bill payments, and more."