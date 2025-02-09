Microsoft and G42 Launch Responsible AI Foundation in Abu Dhabi



Microsoft and G42 have officially launched a Responsible AI Foundation, the first center of its kind in the Middle East, announced on the sidelines of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in Paris. Supported by Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the foundation aims to promote responsible AI standards and best practices in the Middle East and the Global South.

Microsoft and G42 Join Forces for Responsible AI

G42 subsidiary Inception will serve as the program lead. In collaboration with G42, Microsoft announced on Sunday, February 9, 2025, the expansion of its AI for Good Lab to Abu Dhabi.

Key Focus Areas

The Responsible AI Foundation will focus on two areas:

Responsible AI Research – Advancing both the technical and ethical aspects of Responsible AI through research. This includes developing AI safety methodologies, bias mitigation techniques, and explainability tools while fostering collaboration with global and regional research institutions to set new standards for AI fairness, transparency, and accountability.

– Advancing both the technical and ethical aspects of Responsible AI through research. This includes developing AI safety methodologies, bias mitigation techniques, and explainability tools while fostering collaboration with global and regional research institutions to set new standards for AI fairness, transparency, and accountability. Responsible AI Implementation and Governance – Developing frameworks to ensure ethical development and deployment of AI systems, accounting for cultural diversity. This includes designing risk assessment models, external ethics boards, technical audit tools, and adaptable governance guidelines that account for regional needs, ensuring that AI adoption remains responsible and inclusive, the companies said.

Andrew Jackson, Group Responsible AI Officer at G42, said, "By bringing together leading minds in research, policy, and industry, we are building a foundation that will drive ethical AI development at a global scale. Our mission is to translate principles into practice, developing actionable frameworks that ensure AI is safe, fair, and aligned with societal values. We are excited to embark on this journey and look forward to collaborating with partners to create AI systems that truly serve humanity."

Natasha Crampton, Vice President and Chief Responsible AI Officer at Microsoft, said, "A Responsible AI Foundation and AI for Good Lab in Abu Dhabi will help ensure that AI serves humanity, not just in the West, but people around the globe. By sharing insights and expertise from our eight years of work in responsible AI governance, Microsoft is committed to helping build a robust, competitive AI economy grounded in good governance and safe, trustworthy, and ethical AI practices."

Leadership and Future Plans

Laura Haaber Ihle, an AI ethics expert and Harvard Fellow, is the foundation’s first hire, bringing experience in AI governance and policy.

Meanwhile, the newly established AI for Good Lab in Abu Dhabi, a regional hub of Microsoft's AI for Good Lab, will begin operations in March, working with NGOs and governments to address societal challenges across the Middle East and the Global South.

With the establishment of the Responsible AI Foundation and the expansion of Microsoft's AI for Good Lab, G42 and the United Arab Emirates are positioning themselves as a global hub for responsible AI development.