Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition Comes With VPE Technology

When it comes to innovation in technology, one company always stands out and that is Xiaomi. The Chinese tech giant has time and again launched pretty exciting stuff for the Indian as well as global market. Today, Xiaomi brought the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition to India. It comes with exciting specifications and the latest generation technology to allow users to consume content in the most convenient way ever. One of the highlights of this product is its pricing. Xiaomi has kept this TV in the mid-range segment and this would give the Smart TV a good chance to excel in the market.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition Features and Specifications

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A comes with a 40-inch (100cm) FHD display. It gives users a viewing angle of 178 degrees and has a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio. Xiaomi has installed its own VPE technology to enable a higher quality viewing experience for the users. Users are guaranteed to receive true-to-life colours and stunning visuals when they watch anything on the TV.

Xiaomi has claimed that the Smart TV will offer users accurate colour calibration, better colour reproduction, and deeper contrasts. The Smart TV will run on Android TV 9 and will also support PatchWall UI.

For users who want to consume content from over-the-top (OTT) platforms on the go, they can navigate through platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, among 25 other platforms when they are using the PatchWall UI.

In the sound department, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A comes with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD technology. There is also a 3.5mm audio output port on the TV that will allow users to connect external speakers if they want an even higher quality sound experience. The Smart TV also comes with a Kids Mode which will give control to the parents over what their kids are watching.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition Price in India

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition has been priced at Rs 23,999 in India. It will be available on different online as well as retail stores including Flipkart, and Mi’s official website. Using the HDFC Bank credit card, users can also get up to Rs 1,000 off on the product.