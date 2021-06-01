iQOO Z3 5G Will Come to India on This Date

iQOO is a sub-brand of Vivo that has lately come out with very impressive smartphones. The company offers products that are not only cheaper than the other products with the same set of specifications but also offer a premium experience. Now, iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO Z3 5G in India. The company has confirmed the same through a teaser page on Amazon. The device will launch on June 8, 2021, in India. It is worth noting that the device has already launched for the China market, so we can take a guess at the specifications it might arrive in India with.

iQOO Z3 5G Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO Z3 5G is expected to come with a triple-camera setup at the rear, where the primary sensor is a 64MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies and video calls, the smartphone might come with a 16MP snapper at the front.

As for the display, the device might feature an FHD+ LCD screen which is 6.58-inch long. The device’s display might come with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run on OriginOS for iQOO 1.0 that is based on Android 11.

The device might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Users might be given the option to extend the internal storage up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.

For additional security, the iQOO Z3 5G might feature the fingerprint scanner at the side. It might pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. It is confirmed that it will be a 5G supportive smartphone. However, there is no clarity on the 5G bands that it can support right now.

iQOO Z3 5G Price (Expected)

The iQOO Z3 5G is expected to priced under Rs 25,000 (for the top model). Based on the China pricing, the device might start anywhere around Rs 20,000. More on the pricing and the variants of the device will be uncovered on June 8, 2021, at 12 PM. Users can also go to Amazon right now and click on the ‘Notify Me’ button for getting more updates about the device.