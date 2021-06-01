Reliance Jio Brings its Magic Once Again

Reliance Jio is India’s biggest telecom operator and the telco achieved this feat in less than a period of 4 years. This is a big feat when one considers it had to beat market leaders such as Bharti Airtel to get ahead in such a short time. Jio is ahead of the other operators simply because it tried to do what others didn’t with the prepaid mobile market of the country. Reliance Jio offers prepaid plans with the cheapest tariffs but doesn’t cut down on the benefits at all. Now, once again, Jio has brought back its magic in the prepaid market. It has brought back an old plan that was discontinued. Read more about the plan ahead.

Reliance Jio has Brought This Plan Back from the Grave

Reliance Jio last year discontinued its Rs 98 prepaid plan. It was the cheapest unlimited benefits plan offered by the telco at that time. But much recently, the telco has silently reintroduced it for the users.

Customers who wanted the Rs 98 prepaid plan of the telco can get it again from the company’s website or mobile app. However, the benefits of the plan have changed. Earlier, the Rs 98 prepaid plan from the telco offered users 300 SMS, unlimited voice calling, and 2GB of data for 28 days.

However, with the reintroduction of the plan, users will now get more much more data. The Rs 98 plan now offers a total of 21GB of data. But the company has halved the validity of the plan from 28 days to 14 days. So the fair-usage-policy (FUP) data will be distributed as 1.5GB daily data for 14 days.

The users will further get unlimited voice calling benefit from the company. However, Jio has retracted the SMS benefits completely. Users won’t get a single SMS for free from the company. There will be other benefits included with the plan – JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioNews, and JioCloud.

So once again, Jio’s cheapest unlimited benefits plan is of Rs 98. Earlier, post the discontinuation of the Rs 98 plan, the Rs 129 plan became the cheapest offering from the company. For the users who wanted a sub-Rs 100 plan from the company, they can go for the Rs 98 plan now.