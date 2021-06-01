Nokia to Deliver Private 5G Network to Equinor

It has just come through that Nokia will be partnering with NetNordic, a systems integrator, to enter into a strategic agreement/partnership with Equinor. For the unaware, Equinor is one of the largest producers of gas, wind power, and oil in the world. Nokia will be providing Equinor with a private 4G and 5G private network to help the company with its international operations.

With the help of Nokia’s network solutions, Equinor will get a reliable, secure, and high capacity 5G network to help it in collaboration between different teams.

Nokia Entered an 8 Year Frame Agreement With Equinor

Nokia has entered an 8-year frame agreement with Equinor. As per the agreement, Nokia will help Equinor with the software, radio planning, hardware, design, support, and implementation of technology over the course of 8 years.

Nokia will install a private LTE network this summer at Dudgeon in Sheringham Shoal wind farms, which is in the UK and operated by Equinor. Nokia will leverage its DAC solution to help Equinor with its connectivity requirements. The DAC solution of the company includes 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) technology, Nokia 4.9G LTE, and Nokia Industrial devices.

The solution also includes a long-range of access points that are geared to enhance connectivity both indoors and outdoors. There is also an edge solution with a complete packet core to help the company with edge computing.

NetNordic Group CEO Jarl Øverby said that working with Nokia will help it in delivering a reliable, secure, and smart wireless digital fabric to Equinor, which will help the company with its objectives. Jarl further said that with the help of solutions from Nokia, it would become easy for the companies to scale 5G operations for meeting future needs.

Nokia’s President of Cloud and Network Services, Raghav Saghal, said that Equinor is one of the most forward-looking companies. Saghal further said that Nokia has a long history of working with the energy industry, and so the company is pleased to provide Equinor with its 5G-ready technology.

It should be a fruitful partnership for each of the companies involved in the agreement. Nokia has a ton of experience in providing wireless solutions and managing networks which will help Equinor in critical situations.