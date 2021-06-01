Nokia to Deliver Private 5G Network to Equinor

Nokia has entered an 8-year frame agreement with Equinor. As per the agreement, Nokia will help Equinor with the software, radio planning, hardware, design, support, and implementation over the course of 8 years.

By June 1st, 2021 AT 3:00 PM
  • 5G
  • Global Telecom
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Nokia 5G

    It has just come through that Nokia will be partnering with NetNordic, a systems integrator, to enter into a strategic agreement/partnership with Equinor. For the unaware, Equinor is one of the largest producers of gas, wind power, and oil in the world. Nokia will be providing Equinor with a private 4G and 5G private network to help the company with its international operations.

    With the help of Nokia’s network solutions, Equinor will get a reliable, secure, and high capacity 5G network to help it in collaboration between different teams.

    Nokia Entered an 8 Year Frame Agreement With Equinor

    Nokia has entered an 8-year frame agreement with Equinor. As per the agreement, Nokia will help Equinor with the software, radio planning, hardware, design, support, and implementation of technology over the course of 8 years.

    Nokia will install a private LTE network this summer at Dudgeon in Sheringham Shoal wind farms, which is in the UK and operated by Equinor. Nokia will leverage its DAC solution to help Equinor with its connectivity requirements. The DAC solution of the company includes 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) technology, Nokia 4.9G LTE, and Nokia Industrial devices.

    The solution also includes a long-range of access points that are geared to enhance connectivity both indoors and outdoors. There is also an edge solution with a complete packet core to help the company with edge computing.

    NetNordic Group CEO Jarl Øverby said that working with Nokia will help it in delivering a reliable, secure, and smart wireless digital fabric to Equinor, which will help the company with its objectives. Jarl further said that with the help of solutions from Nokia, it would become easy for the companies to scale 5G operations for meeting future needs.

    Nokia’s President of Cloud and Network Services, Raghav Saghal, said that Equinor is one of the most forward-looking companies. Saghal further said that Nokia has a long history of working with the energy industry, and so the company is pleased to provide Equinor with its 5G-ready technology.

    It should be a fruitful partnership for each of the companies involved in the agreement. Nokia has a ton of experience in providing wireless solutions and managing networks which will help Equinor in critical situations.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Nokia to Deliver Private 5G Network to Equinor

    It has just come through that Nokia will be partnering with NetNordic, a systems integrator, to enter into a strategic...

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Brings its Magic Once Again

    Reliance Jio is India’s biggest telecom operator and the telco achieved this feat in less than a period of 4...

    module-4-img

    iQOO Z3 5G Will Come to India on This Date

    iQOO is a sub-brand of Vivo that has lately come out with very impressive smartphones. The company offers products that...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio and SEGA Collaborate To Offer Popular Games in India

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Just Deployed Additional 25 MHz Spectrum in Punjab

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi’s HyperCharge Tech Can Full Charge a Phone in 8 Minutes

    module-4-img

    Airtel Extends Free Vaccination More Than 80,000 Employees