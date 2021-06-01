Poco M3 Pro 5G is Finally Coming to India, Check the Date

Poco offers some of the most powerful yet low-priced smartphones in India. The company recently launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G in the global markets, but its India launch was not yet announced. However, Poco has confirmed the launch date of the Poco M3 Pro 5G in India through a tweet. Going by the tweet, the smartphone will launch in India on June 8, 2021. It is worth noting that iQOO Z3 5G is also launching on the same date in India. Further, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is confirmed to launch on June 10, 2021.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications (Expected)

Since it will be a budget smartphone, it won’t be powered by a flagship processor. The Poco M3 Pro 5G might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. For the international market, the device launched with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The device is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ hole-punch display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device might be running on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.

In the optics department, the device might come with a triple-camera setup at the rear, where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens paired with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device might come with an 8MP sensor for video calling and taking selfies.

The international variant of the device supports pretty cool specifications, and features such as AI face unlock. We expect the Indian variant of the device to get the same features as well. The device might pack a huge 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

One thing that’s confirmed about the device is that it will come with support for 5G connectivity. The international variant of the device weighs about 190 grams which is not bad for a phone of its size.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Price

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is expected to launch under Rs 15,000 in India. The top variant of the device might be priced above Rs 15,000, but it won’t be too near the Rs 20,000 mark. The 90Hz display at such a less price would be a good deal for most users.