Airtel CEO Says World Pass Plans Made Keeping Consumers in Mind

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, launched World Pass plans recently for its customers. With the World Pass plans, Airtel has attempted to change how consumers look at international roaming (IR) packs. The telco has increased data allowances for the customers compared to its previous plans and has also given customers the flexibility of choosing between different kinds of packs, depending on their needs. Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel, in a letter to the customers, said that Airtel has attempted to solve every problem that the customer had with the previous IR packs with the launch of World Pass. He explained the different features of the World Pass to the customers.

Airtel World Pass Features Listed by CEO Gopal Vittal

The first feature of World Pass that Vittal pointed out is that it works across 184 countries. So you can purchase one plan and use it in 184 countries. Note that the benefits may vary in different countries. The second feature is that the only decision that the customer has to make is the kind of duration he/she wants the plan for. There are five plans with 1, 10, 30, 90 and 365 days validity.

The next thing he said was that Airtel always keeps you connected, so even if your data limit, messaging, and more are exhausted, you can continue to use Airtel's services. This will enable you to buy top-ups and more from the Airtel Thanks app or the Airtel website. Vittal said that Airtel has given control to the customers with the World Pass. On the Airtel Thanks app, customers can switch on and switch off the service, change the plan or buy extra data under the World Pass. The plan also gets activated only when you land at the international destination.

Airtel also offers 24x7 dedicated trouble-shooting support to customers via 99100-99100. You can call Airtel at this number or reach out to the company on WhatsApp on this number to get help.

Lastly, Vittal talked about the value that Airtel has tried to deliver with the World Pass plans. He said that the telco has significantly increased data allowances across packs to help customers with their navigation, search and video calling needs.

"And for those of you who choose not to opt for a pack, voice calling rates have been slashed by up to 90%. Data will be charged at Rs 1.5 per MB, one of the lowest roaming rates in the world. With this revision, our pricing is now better than any travel SIM plan and comparable to local country SIMs across most destinations."