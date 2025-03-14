IPL 2025: JioStar in Talks With Airtel, Jio, Vi to Bundle Its Subscription With Data Plans: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

JioStar aims to boost subscriptions by bundling its streaming service with telecom data plans, ending free IPL streaming.

Highlights

  • JioStar is negotiating with Airtel, Jio, and Vi to bundle its streaming service with data plans.
  • The move follows JioStar’s transition to a paid subscription model, ending free IPL streaming.
  • The partnership aims to help JioStar reach over 1 billion viewers across TV and digital platforms.

Follow Us

IPL 2025: JioStar in Talks With Airtel, Jio, Vi to Bundle Its Subscription With Data Plans: Report
JioStar is reportedly in discussions with private telecom operators in India—Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi)—to bundle its streaming service with telecom operators' data plans ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, ET Telecom reported, citing sources. This move follows JioStar's shift to a subscription-based model, ending free IPL streaming, which was previously available on JioCinema.

Also Read: JioStar Launches OTT Platform JioHotstar, Merging JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar




JioStar's Strategy Shift

JioStar has introduced multiple plans, with prices starting at Rs 149 for three months. Higher-tier plans offer 4K streaming and advanced features, including AI-powered insights, real-time stats overlays, multi-angle viewing, and special interest feeds.

"These tie-ups will allow users to access premium JioHotstar content without having separate subscriptions," the report quoted sources as saying.

The report also cited unnamed experts as saying that "bundling OTT (over-the-top) subscriptions with prepaid and postpaid plans will drive telecom data consumption. Free live cricket on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar fuelled a surge in data usage in the past two years."

"These telecom partnerships will help JioHotstar reach a large internet audience base, especially now that it's behind a paywall," the report quoted an executive familiar with the talks as saying, adding that the discussions include deals for both mobile and home broadband.

Also Read: Airtel to Offer Apple TV+ and Music to Its Wi-Fi and Postpaid Customers

Expanding Viewership through Bundling

The telecom partnerships will allow users to access JioStar content through bundled prepaid and postpaid data plans.

Another person reportedly noted that JioHotstar's content deal with Airtel expired last month, making its renewal crucial for sustaining momentum, especially after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025—the first major tournament behind a paywall since JioHotstar's launch on February 14.

The partnerships will be key for JioStar's goal of reaching over 1 billion viewers across TV and digital platforms, the report said. In 2024, IPL viewership reached 620 million on JioCinema and 541 million on Star Sports. With major cricket events like the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 also moving behind a paywall, securing telecom partnerships is expected to drive both subscriptions and data consumption.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sanu :

This is horrible 5G speed, as the network is mostly empty right now.

Vodafone Idea 5G Trials in Mumbai: Speeds Reach Up to…

TheAndroidFreak :

How come 13?

Vi Rs 649 and Rs 979 4G Plans with Unlimited…

T A :

Finally, Vi has removed the speed cap of 40 Mbps download and 15 Mbps upload. Now, they need to activate…

Vi Rs 649 and Rs 979 4G Plans with Unlimited…

Pankaj :

Vi is doing good here also they give 4g speeds 40mbps+ dl 30+ for upload faster than jio 5g in…

Vi Rs 649 and Rs 979 4G Plans with Unlimited…

shivraj roy :

guys holi is almost over now where is VI 5G official launch

Microsoft: Introduces Copilot for Gaming, AI in Andhra Pradesh and…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments