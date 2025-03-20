Airtel Becomes Kerala’s Most Extensive Network Provider with 11,000 Sites



Indian telecom service provider Bharti Airtel announced today that it has become Kerala's leading telecom operator with the highest number of network sites in the state. The company said it has made substantial investments in network expansion across Kerala leading to this milestone. Over the past two years, Airtel has deployed nearly 2,500 new sites, increasing its total site count in the state to over 11,000— the highest among telecom operators in Kerala.

Strategic Network Expansion

Airtel's targeted network densification covers both urban and rural areas, including Malappuram, Palakkad, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Idukki, Alleppey, Wayanad, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, and more. The expansion aims to enhance coverage and improve service quality across the state.

The Chief Operating Officer of Bharti Airtel's Kerala circle said, "Kerala remains a critical market for Airtel, and we are committed to offering our customers the best network experience. In the last two years, we have made significant investments in the state in network densification across all the 14 districts. This has resulted in delivering a ubiquitous voice and data experience for our customers, no matter where they are in the state. We remain committed to Kerala and will continue to invest in technologies that will help elevate service experience for our customers."

Network Investments

Airtel said the investments made by the company have resulted in "a significant augmentation of the network experience for customers with improved browsing speeds, enhanced voice quality and seamless coverage throughout Kerala including the state highways, airports, ports, railway stations, high footfall areas like beaches, backwaters and other tourist destinations."

Recognition for Superior Network Performance

Airtel's Network has also been recognised by Opensignal, leading in categories such as video streaming, live video, gaming, and upload speeds.

Expanding 5G Connectivity to Key Locations

Airtel was also the first to introduce 5G connectivity at Kochi's Water Metro stations and has since expanded coverage to major tourist hubs. The company has now enhanced its 5G coverage to encompass the dramatic cliffs of Varkala, known for their pristine beaches and serene landscapes.

Airtel's network infrastructure also reaches the picturesque hill stations of Munnar, nestled amidst lush tea plantations and rolling hills. By strategically deploying its cutting-edge technology, Airtel said it has ensured that tourists and locals can stay connected with exceptional reliability and speed.