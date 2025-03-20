Echelon Edge Deploys AI-Powered Digital Crowd Management System at Maha Kumbh 2025



Indian IT solutions provider Echelon Edge said it had deployed and operated its Percipient Unified Platform for Crowd Management at the recently concluded Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. The event, held from January 13 to February 26, drew over 660 million people, making it the world's largest spiritual gathering. In collaboration with Synergy Telematics, the system integrator and implementation agency, Echelon Edge said it introduced an AI-powered digital crowd management system, marking a first in the event's history.

Largest Digital Crowd Management Deployment

According to the company, this was India's largest digital crowd management deployment, ensuring public safety and facilitating the seamless movement of millions of devotees.

For the first time in the history of the Maha Kumbh, a centralised AI-driven platform was deployed to track, analyse, and dynamically manage crowd movement. Synergy Telematics, the system integrator, brought together a vendor ecosystem, including Echelon Edge and other third-party AI vendors. The system identified potential congestion points by monitoring acceleration flow rates.

Echelon Edge said the system also assisted the authorities in planning and streamlining people and traffic movement. With a single-click interface, authorities could access real-time camera feeds, ETA estimates, and predictive insights, enabling faster response times and proactive safety measures.

Real-Time Monitoring

The platform's GIS integration provided a multi-layered view of the event, incorporating real-time camera feeds, route optimisation tools, and live crowd density forecasts. Authorities could activate contingency plans instantly, redirecting people through alternate routes to maintain a smooth flow. Additionally, predictive analytics engines assessed entry and exit patterns, vehicle movement across toll points, and footfall variations across different ghats to ensure a well-orchestrated crowd movement strategy, Echelon Edge explained.

Technology-Driven Public Safety

Gaurav Gandhi, CEO and Co-Founder of Echelon Edge said, "Through our AI-driven crowd management platform, we helped authorities monitor real-time movement and enabled predictive intervention, which was crucial for avoiding congestion and ensuring a seamless experience. This marked a landmark moment in large-scale event management, setting a new benchmark for how technology can enhance public safety at mass gatherings. This platform is designed to support multiple use cases beyond crowd management, including enemy intrusion detection, traffic monitoring, emergency response coordination..."

A key challenge at the Maha Kumbh was balancing the spiritual experience with the logistics of managing millions of people in real-time. Echelon Edge said its solution bridged this gap by leveraging AI and Machine Learning-driven insights to foresee movement trends while helping police and Mela officials stay one step ahead. The system forecasted vehicle influxes, predicted hotspots of crowd density, and provided route suggestions based on real-time data, enhancing the response efficiency of on-ground teams.