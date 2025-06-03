Airtel Allowing Users to Check Credit Score

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Highlights



Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is allowing users to check their credit score. There are only a few credible credit score platforms, and one of the most trusted one is CIBIL. Credit scores are important when a user is trying to acceess funds via credit/debt. It is not just loans, but also the credit cards that are issued to customers mostly when their credit scores are decent. Airtel Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, is allowing users to check the credit score through the mobile app. You can't do it via the website.




Read More - Vodafone Idea’s Capex for FY25 Tells a Positive Story

Airtel Payments Bank is accessible through the Airtel Thanks app. Inside the app, users can check the CIBIL score. A good score will help the users in getting credit cards from Airtel. Airtel had partnered up with Axis Bank for a card called Airtel Axis Bank credit card. Then, there's another card in partnership with Bajaj Finance called Airtel Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI card.

There are other ways people can get the CIBIL score checked. This is one of the most convenient ways for Airtel users. Airtel Payments Bank says that it processes 100% digital loans. In fact, users can get a savings bank account opened with Airtel Payments Bank through their phone itself. On keeping money in the account, users will get interest earnings.

Read More - Jio vs Airtel: Who has the Best Entry-Level Broadband Plan

For the credit score, Airtel said, "Enjoy Airtel Finance and its simple and secure financial products by maintaining a good credit score. A good score can help you secure personalized Flexi Credit and get an Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card easily with zero paperwork. You can check your accurate credit score here regularly to identify areas of improvement and check for discrepancies."

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

