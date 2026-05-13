Airtel Q4 FY26 Revenue Rises 15.7% as ARPU Climbs to Rs 257

Bharti Airtel reported a strong set of results for the fourth quarter of FY26, driven by continued premiumisation in its mobile business, rapid growth in the homes segment, and steady expansion across Africa. The telecom operator posted consolidated revenues of Rs 55,383 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, registering a 15.7% year-on-year growth.

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The company’s consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 32,038 crore with margins improving to 57.8%, while net income before exceptional items came in at Rs 7,245 crore, up from Rs 5,223 crore in the same period last year. Airtel also reported a consolidated customer base of nearly 666 million users across 15 countries.

India continued to remain the primary growth engine for the company Airtel’s India business generated revenues of Rs 39,566 crore during the quarter, rising 7.7% year-on-year the growth was largely led by mobile tariff premiumisation, strong smartphone customer additions, and continued momentum in the connected homes segment.

Airtel’s ARPU Continues to Improve

One of the key highlights of the quarter was Airtel’s steady rise in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), which climbed to Rs 257 from Rs 245 reported a year ago. The operator said the improvement was driven by better customer mix, premium offerings, and rising smartphone penetration across its network.

The company added 20 million smartphone data customers on a year-on-year basis and 5.8 million customers sequentially during the quarter. Smartphone users now contribute nearly 80% of Airtel’s total mobile customer base. Bharti Airtel also added 0.8 million postpaid customers during the quarter, further strengthening its premium subscriber portfolio.

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