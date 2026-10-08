The Ministry of Communications on Thursday, October 8, 2026, reiterated that India’s regulatory framework for satellite communication services is fair and non-discriminatory, rejecting claims by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk that “certain oligarchs” in India were blocking the launch of Starlink satellite internet services in the country.

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Musk Alleges Roadblocks to Starlink Launch

In a post on the microblogging platform X on October 7, 2026, Musk responded to a post by Doge Designer stating, “India needs @Starlink…” Musk said: “Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are …

This is a crime against the people of India!”

Full Post by DogeDesigner:

“India needs @Starlink

• 11,256 of India’s listed villages still lacked 4G coverage as of May 2026.

• India had 1.093 billion internet subscriptions in March 2026, but only 440.87 million were rural. Rural subscription density was 48.31 per 100 people, compared with 126.80 in urban India.

• BharatNet had laid over 850,000 route-km of fibre and made about 221,000 Gram Panchayats service-ready. However, its Points of Presence were reported operational at only 80,472 Gram Panchayats in June 2026.

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• Only 4.26% of India’s internet subscriptions were wired connections in March 2026. Starlink could give underserved communities another route to high-speed broadband.

• Starlink has already built 20 gateway sites in India, according to SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Business Operations Lauren Dreyer, speaking at India Mobile Congress today.