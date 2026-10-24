iPhone Duo: How the Most Expensive iPhone Became the Most Demanded too

With the iPhone Duo, are you paying for the tech, or are you paying for luxury? It has not been a long time since Apple started offering the Pro iPhones. They were considered, by far, the most expensive phones in the market, and were not meant for everyone. The iPhone Duo, which was launched by Apple in the September event, has taken things to the next level. To set context, iPhone Duo is Apple’s first foldable iPhone. It is priced starting at Rs 2,99,900 and goes up to Rs 4,50,000 in India. In the global market, the iPhone Duo starts at USD $1,999.

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This is not just expensive, this is straight out luxury. No other foldable has been priced this high. This is an amount of money, you can pay to get a car in India (downpayment). For many, this is their yearly income.

When Apple launched the iPhone Duo at this price range, it was expected that this would be a niche product. However, the demand for it has completely blown our minds. It is one of the most demanded iPhones in history. The initial stock offered by Apple was sold out in minutes in India. Platforms like Blinkit have said that it took a few minutes for the stock to go out from the platform.

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One could definitely try to get it from the official Apple India Store online or retail stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Delhi. So why is the iPhone Duo so expensive? Is it just because of the Apple branding, or is there more to it?