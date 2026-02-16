Vivo X300 FE Spotted on TUV Certification Platform

Vivo, a global smartphone giant, is soon expected to launch the Vivo X300 FE in India and other parts of the world. This will be the more affordable device in the X300 series which already has Vivo X300 and X300 Pro 5G. On the Bluetooth SIG certification platform, the device has been spotted with the model number V2537. It has also been seen on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Many expect that this phone could be the rebranded Vivo S50 Pro Mini which has launched in China. What's worth noting here is that Vivo X200 FE was the rebranded Vivo S30 Pro Mini which was launched last year.









The Vivo X300 FE has also been spotted on the TUV Certification platform now. All these certifications show that the device could launch soon in India and other global markets.

Vivo X300 FE could come with a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel could also support a peak brightness of 5000nits. What's more is that the phone could also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC coupled with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage.

Also, the device is expected to run on OriginOS 6 out of the box, which is based on Android 16. There could also be a 6,500mAh battery inside the device with support for 40W wireless charging.