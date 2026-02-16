Airtel Bolsters Network for AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi



Bharti Airtel on Sunday said it has strengthened its network infrastructure across New Delhi to manage the surge in data demand anticipated during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which begins on February 16. The telecom operator said the associated India AI Impact Expo 2026 is expected to attract more than 2.5 lakh visitors, including overseas delegates, and will serve as a major platform for India to present its artificial intelligence capabilities and future roadmap to global business and political leaders.

Dense network deployment

The event will span 10 arenas across over 70,000 square metres, bringing together global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union ministries, state governments and international partners. Thirteen country pavilions will showcase international cooperation in AI, with participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African representatives.

Airtel said all venues have been fully fibreised with four-way protected fibre paths. It has deployed 55 small cells within the Bharat Mandapam complex and installed 12 additional outdoor sites, while augmenting existing infrastructure along traffic routes and entry and exit points.

War room, 24x7 oversight

Airtel 5G Plus Network for Peak Usage

The company added that it has undertaken detailed site surveys to enable dense small-cell deployment, dedicated fibre backhaul and comprehensive coverage. A dedicated war room and round-the-clock presence of network experts will support continuous monitoring to ensure seamless service on its Airtel 5G Plus network during peak usage.

