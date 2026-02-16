Airtel Bolsters Network for AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi

Reported by Kripa B 0

Telco deploys small cells, dedicated fibre and round-the-clock monitoring to serve over 2.5 lakh expected visitors.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Airtel readies network for AI summit starting February 16.
  • 55 small cells inside venue; additional outdoor augmentation in place.
  • Fibre backhaul, protected paths to prevent outages.

Follow Us

Airtel Bolsters Network for AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi
Bharti Airtel on Sunday said it has strengthened its network infrastructure across New Delhi to manage the surge in data demand anticipated during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which begins on February 16. The telecom operator said the associated India AI Impact Expo 2026 is expected to attract more than 2.5 lakh visitors, including overseas delegates, and will serve as a major platform for India to present its artificial intelligence capabilities and future roadmap to global business and political leaders.

Dense network deployment

"The AI Impact Summit is a major platform for India to showcase its AI achievements and future roadmap to the world, bringing global business and political leaders to New Delhi. Airtel has strengthened its network infrastructure to deliver seamless, high-speed connectivity for the summit beginning February 16," the company said.




The event will span 10 arenas across over 70,000 square metres, bringing together global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union ministries, state governments and international partners. Thirteen country pavilions will showcase international cooperation in AI, with participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African representatives.

Airtel said all venues have been fully fibreised with four-way protected fibre paths. It has deployed 55 small cells within the Bharat Mandapam complex and installed 12 additional outdoor sites, while augmenting existing infrastructure along traffic routes and entry and exit points.

War room, 24x7 oversight

"With thousands of attendees expected, Airtel has deployed a future-ready, multi-layered network to ensure uninterrupted performance. All venues are fully fiberised with four-way protected fiber paths and enhanced through 55 small cells across the Bharat Mandapam complex and 12 additional outdoor sites, while existing sites have been optimised and augmented to serve the venues, traffic routes, and entry-exit corridors," Airtel said.

Airtel 5G Plus Network for Peak Usage

The company added that it has undertaken detailed site surveys to enable dense small-cell deployment, dedicated fibre backhaul and comprehensive coverage. A dedicated war room and round-the-clock presence of network experts will support continuous monitoring to ensure seamless service on its Airtel 5G Plus network during peak usage.

"Comprehensive site surveys have enabled blanket 5G coverage, dense small-cell deployment, and dedicated fiber backhaul to eliminate dead zones. To manage peak traffic, Airtel has built surge capacity supported by a dedicated war room and round-the-clock on-site network experts," the company added.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Ben :

Airtel has worst network and customer support, my complaint starts from April 2019 for post paid plan @1200 monthly, no…

Airtel Brings Unlimited Data to Every Postpaid Offering

Sujata :

Many Jio 4G users might shift as well.

Jio's Perfect Medium Term Validity Plan

Sujata :

Exactly, see the data network is LTE, but it's showing 5g in the status bar, Deceitful technology from airtel, just…

Jio's Perfect Medium Term Validity Plan

TheAndroidFreak :

Ok. Whatever you said is right, but usage coming from watching reels. Some users crossing 100GBs per month because of…

Telecom Spectrum Not an Asset That Can Be Restructured Under…

Sujata :

Jio might offer unlimited 4g+5g to all postpaid users, but I am doubtful whether they should do it for prepaid…

Airtel Brings Unlimited Data to Every Postpaid Offering

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments