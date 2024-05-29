Top 6 Bollywood Movies You Must Watch on OTT Platforms



Discover the magical world of Bollywood with these 6 must-see films that have left an indelible impression. From heartbreaking coming-of-age stories to cult masterpieces and epic adaptations, this engrossing journey delves into the vibrant narratives, unique characters, and moments that have captivated millions of hearts worldwide.

Prepare for a spectacular explosion of color, toe-tapping music, and heartfelt stories as we look at the top six Bollywood films you should not miss on OTT platforms.

Udaan

"Udaan," the directorial debut of Vikramaditya Motwane, is a moving masterpiece that deftly balances the sensitive issue of child abuse with the complexity of teenage angst. Through its varied soundtrack, outstanding cinematography, and soul-stirring speeches, this film goes beyond mere entertainment, leaving a lasting impression on the viewer's heart and soul.

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Don

Enter the world of the original 'Don,' a 1978 masterpiece that revolutionized the portrayal of the legendary character. Witness the true spirit of the chase as Amitabh Bachchan delivers a performance that will help you understand what it means to be a legend. "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, na-mumkin hai."

Where to watch: Zee5

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

For the millennial age, Zoya Akhtar's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' embodies the essential essence of friendship and travel. Despite exploring a timeless theme, this film provides a refreshing and accessible tale that appeals to audiences of all ages, complemented by the unique "bagwati" experience.

Where to watch: Netflix & Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Rockstar

Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar' stands out among romantic dramas as a dramatic story of love and tragedy. Featuring one of Ranbir Kapoor's best performances and a soundtrack that has endured the test of time, this film proves that original compositions will always outperform remixes.

Where to watch: Watch on Amazon Prime Video with Eros Now Subscription

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Masaan

'Masaan,' a cinematic gem created by debutants, is a masterpiece in evocative storytelling. This film explores the multifaceted nature of grief within the framework of Indian society's parochial structure, leaving a profound impact on the viewer's psyche. It demonstrates the industry's rare dive into the nuances of human emotion.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Haider

Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Shakespeare's "Hamlet," 'Haider,' masterfully incorporates elements of the classic play into India's sociopolitical landscape. Despite its roots in a different era, the adaptation feels seamless, with no aspect of the plot feeling foreign or unfamiliar. This is exemplified by the inclusion of the song sequence "Bismil" to portray the famous revelation drama scene in "Hamlet." Featuring superb performances from Tabu and Shahid Kapoor, this film exemplifies the ability of storytelling to transcend cultural borders.

Where to watch: Netflix, Zee5

IMDb Rating: 8/10

These six films not only highlight the diversity and depth of Bollywood cinema but also offer an unforgettable viewing experience that transcends cultural and linguistic barriers. Don't miss these classics available on your favorite OTT platforms.