Vodafone Idea’s Clever Answer to Jio and Airtel’s Unlimited 5G

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has cleverly answered Jio and Airtel's unlimited 5G data offer. Not only is the telco offering more data to the consumers, but is also locking them in their network indirectly. On Monday, Vi announced the Vi Guarantee offer. I will sum up the offer for you in short here (if you want to read about it in detail, go to the below mentioned link). The telco said that its prepaid customers having new 5G/4G phones are eligible to get 130GB of data if they dial 121199 or *199*199#. Users will get 10GB of free data for 13 cycles of 28 days.









How is this offer an answer to Jio and Airtel's unlimited 5G offer? Let me explain.

Vodafone Idea Answers Jio and Airtel's Unlimited 5G Data Offer in a Unique Way

The telco is losing customers to Jio and Airtel because they are offering unlimited 5G and a superior coverage experience to consumers. To counter this, Vi said that it will offer customers 130GB of data to the users. But it will not be offered altogether. Instead, when the customer exhausts the existing data limit, then he/she will get 10GB of free data for the next 28 days.

The condition is that the customer has to recharge with at least the Rs 239 plan. Now, customers who are recharging with the Rs 299 plan or more from Vi, are also getting the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits which includes Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Binge All Night. All this adds to users essentially get more data from the telco.

Now while this is all 4G data, much slower than the 5G data that the other two private telcos are offering, as long as it meets the use cases or needs of the consumer, there's no harm in it. Further, it also keeps the customer on the lookout for getting more data from the telco after the current 28 days period ends. This may contribute in lowering the subscriber churn.