Global Fiber Peru Brings FTTH to 400 Amazon Communities

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Highlights

  • Subaquatic fiber network in the Amazon.
  • Multi-gigabit internet access.
  • First FTTH broadband in the region.

Global Fiber Peru has deployed a subaquatic optical, IP, and XGS-PON fiber broadband network in the Amazon rainforest in partnership with Nokia. This network connects over 400 communities, providing more than 500,000 users with multi-gigabit internet access, helping to bridge the digital divide in this remote region.

Global Fiber Peru

Founded in 2015, Global Fiber Peru, a subsidiary of the Satelital Group, operates an extensive fiber optic network across Peru, focusing on 180 provincial capitals. According to the official release, the newly deployed network, buried in the Amazon River, interconnects users in the heart of the Amazon's three-border region, including areas where Peru, Colombia, and Brazil share borders.

Regional Connectivity

The Nokia subaquatic optical backbone connects the localities of Iquitos and Santa Rosa de Yaravi (Peru), Leticia (Colombia), and Tabatinga (Brazil), allowing Global Fiber Peru to offer the first FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) broadband access service in the region, as well as multi-gigabit services for enterprise users.

The region has a diversified economy that includes oil production, agriculture (rice, corn, and cassava), timber extraction, fishing, tourism, and border trade, Global Fiber Peru says.

Collaboration with FYCO

The deployment was made in collaboration with FYCO, a local partner specialized in fiber telecom networks in Latin America. The deal also includes upgrading the customer's existing fiber networks in Lima, Cusco, and Huancayo.

Grupo Satelital said: "Thanks to our R&D team, we completed the initial phase of the project two years ago, having connected the district of Yurimaguas to the municipality of Iquitos through the Amazon River. From Iquitos, with Nokia, we completed the second phase of that subaquatic network."

Global Fiber said: "We're excited and proud to be the first company to have successfully deployed an optical fiber network in the depths of the Amazon River, connecting three countries. This achievement bridges a significant digital gap in remote areas previously inaccessible by traditional means."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Expert Opinion

