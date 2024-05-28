Epsilon Partners With Neterra to Expand Network Presence Across Europe

Epsilon Telecommunications partners with Neterra to enhance its network presence in Central and Eastern Europe, adding key cities and broadening its global reach.

Highlights

  • Expansion into Central and Eastern Europe.
  • Adds cities like Istanbul, Kyiv, and Prague.
  • Immediate market access via NaaS platform, Infiny.

Global interconnectivity provider Epsilon Telecommunications (Epsilon) has partnered with Neterra to expand its network presence in Central and Eastern Europe. The partnership adds key European cities, including Istanbul, Kyiv, Prague, Rome, Sofia, Vienna, Warsaw, and Zagreb, to Epsilon's network footprint, as well as Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in South America, Neterra said on Tuesday.

Also Read: Neterra Expands into Asia Pacific, Establishes Presence in Singapore




Enhanced Market Access

Epsilon's international customers can gain immediate access to these markets without their own physical presence via its Network as a Service (NaaS) platform, Infiny. Local businesses in these markets can also utilise Infiny and its network solutions via these PoPs to access Epsilon's agile network.

Growing Network Demand

"We're seeing increasing demand from customers for network reach all across Europe, particularly in Turkey. It's great to add Istanbul to our global footprint to meet this demand, as well as a number of other high-growth markets across the continent," said Mark Daley, Director of Digital Strategy and Business Development at Epsilon.

Neven Dilkov, CEO at Neterra, said, "Our robust network connects major cities across Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. We're looking forward to helping Epsilon connect its customers across an even wider selection of destinations."

Epsilon’s Ecosystem

Epsilon's network ecosystem includes over 300 PoPs and a total of over 600 Internet Exchanges (IX), cloud, SaaS, and other technology partners around the world.

