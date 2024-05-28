Lava Yuva 5G India Launch Confirmed: Details

Lava, the Indian electronics giant, is gearing up to launch a new smartphone called Lava Yuva 5G. The launch is confirmed for May 30, 2024, only two days away from now. Lava has released a teaser of the device on its social media handles. As per the teaser, it can confirmed that the device is going to have a punch-hole cutout display along with a circular rear camera island at the rear. The device will go on sale from Amazon, and it is likely to feature a MediaTek Dimensity series chip. Let's take a look at everything we know about the smartphone.









Lava Yuva 5G Launch Details

Lava has confirmed that the launch of the Lava Yuva 5G will take place on May 30, 2024, at 12 PM. The device is going to come with an AI-backed dual-camera setup. It is going to feature a 50MP primary sensor at the rear. The back of the body will have a glass back and a matte finish.

The device is expected to run on Android 14 out of the box with up to 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It is likely going to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity series chip which could either be the Dimensity 6300 SoC or the Dimensity 6080 SoC.

For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front expected, and the device might pack a 5000mAh battery. What's more, is that the device could be priced under Rs 10,000. It could become an instant option for anyone looking for a 5G phone under Rs 10,000 in the country. There are not many options available in that price range if you are looking for a 5G device today.

The pricing will be confirmed the day after tomorrow when the device will be launched. Stay tuned to get all the details of the device.