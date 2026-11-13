Sunil Bharti Mittal Says India Has a Strong Connectivity Base and Needs One Million Mobile Base Stations

Sunil Bharti Mittal says India has built a strong foundation for connectivity and should aim to build one million mobile base stations. In an interview with The Economic Times, the Bharti Enterprises chairman cited 350,000 base stations and called for more investment in the infrastructure that supports India’s digital economy.

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Key Highlights Bharti Airtel founder Sunil Bharti Mittal says, “India has built a strong foundation for connectivity”

Mittal advises focusing on increasing and improving submarine cables and specific connectivity alongside terrestrial networks.

Bharti Airtel’s founder also shared his objectives to meet the Rs 350 ARPU target.

He also pointed to fibre, submarine cables and satellite connectivity as areas where India needs to keep building.

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Mittal Makes the Case for More Network Investment

Mittal laid out his view while discussing whether mobile tariffs in India could stay low. He said the country needs a financially healthy telecom industry to sustain the investment required to expand its networks.

He pointed to two recurring demands on operators’ finances. They spend on capital expenditure every year and pay for spectrum at auctions that can cost tens of thousands of crores.

He also questioned how much EBITDA margins alone reveal about a telecom company’s health.

His point was that operators commit a significant part of what they earn to capital expenditure.

Separately, when discussing Airtel’s plans, he said about Rs 30,000 crore in capital expenditure goes into its regular business, including towers, fibre, the wider network and IT.