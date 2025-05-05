BSNL Needs a Customer Care Rehaul: Opinion

The Indian government is pushing BSNL towards long-term profitability. The state-run telecom operator has been able to perform better in the recent months than how it performed for years before that. The brand logo has been updated, website changed, new services launched, and 4G has reached more places. However, one key area, that still needs to be addressed by BSNL is its customer care. After the SIM is sold, it is the customer care that helps and retains the customers. While hiring new people for customer care can increases costs, it is what needs to be done. No telco offers a kind of service where there aren't some problems. To address those problems and make them look like temporary, private telcos have built their customer care team.









Today, the tech has advanced so much, that even AI (artificial intelligence) bots can help with solving most of the problems that consumers face. BSNL needs to go for a customer care rehaul. Today, if a customer vists a BSNL office, the company has legacy systems to address their problems, at least in most BSNL offices. There are no small BSNL stores to purchase its services, contact the company, like what private telcos have invested in.

BSNL recently invested in launching a bot called Vaani for its website. It is a chatbot which will help existing and potential new customers with their queries. However, that's not enough. An AI bot is just a layer to reduce costs. The foundation layer, which is comprised of a strong strategy with a modern approach is still not visible.

One of the things which makes BSNL look like a legacy or an old generation company is the offices of the company. The offices look like very badly maintained government buildings, and that has to change for the sake of modernisation.